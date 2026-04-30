Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber and actress Janel Parrish have hard launched their relationship. Sasha, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29 and posted a video of himself and Janel, 37, dancing to "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) At the end of the video, Sasha dipped Janel and planted a big kiss on her lips, confirming they're an item. Sasha captioned the sweet post, "I'm the luckiest man in the world." Janel wrote in the comments section, "My [white hearts and crown emoji]." Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote to the happy couple, "Holy moly it's happening... Send me wedding invite please." And DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold wrote, "I love this so much." Sasha subsequently uploaded the video to Instagram Stories with emojis of rocket ships and a moon. His message clearly indicated this was a hard launch. Several days prior, Sasha posted a carousel of photos on April 27, many of which included Janel. Photos captured the pair dining out together, spending time with Sasha's dog, and Janel kissing the pro dancer on the cheek. "April has been amazing," Farber captioned the carousel. Janel wrote in the comments, "Yes it has [heart and crown emojis]." But rumors had already been swirling that Sasha and Janel are dating. Sasha and Janel had teased fans for weeks with videos of them dancing together on social media. Sasha and the actress first crossed paths when she had competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy in 2014. Sasha was previously linked to The Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran, whom he had been partnered with on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in 2024. The pair announced their split in June 2025. Before that, Sasha was married to Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater from 2018 to 2022. Emma filed for divorce from Sasha in 2023. For Janel's part, she and her estranged husband Chris Long just filed for divorce earlier this month after seven years of marriage, according to TMZ. They tied the knot in 2018. Sasha joined Dancing with the Stars as a troupe member for Season 13. His first season as a pro partner was Season 17 with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. After placing eighth with Snooki, Sasha went on to compete on Seasons 22, 23, and 24. The highest he placed at that point in his career was fourth with Simone Biles. Following a break for Season 26, Sasha competed on Dancing with the Stars' Seasons 26 through 33. Sasha has never won a season, but he finished in third place with Tonya Harding on Season 26 and also with Ally Brooke on Season 28. He also landed in fourth place with Justina Machado on Season 29. Sasha was left out of the lineup of pros for Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in late 2025. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) Only a couple of celebrities have been announced so far for Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 35th season, and it's unclear whether Sasha will participate. In 2024, Sasha and Jenn finished the competition in seventh place. The pair sparked dating rumors before and after the DWTS season.