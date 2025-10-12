Dancing with the Stars pro Rylee Arnold has explained why she won't be participating in the show's upcoming 2026 live tour.

"So sad I won't be on the DWTS tour this year," Rylee, 20, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 7.

"Being on tour the last two years was seriously the most amazing experience ever. I've made the best memories and met the best people."

The bubbly blonde added, "This year, I had to make the hard decision to sit it out and focus on my health, especially with managing my Type 1 diabetes, which can be tricky on the road."

Rylee admitted she's going to miss touring "so much," but she concluded, "I'll definitely be cheering everyone on and can't wait to come watch."

Rylee is currently paired with Pentatonix member Scott Hoying on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season.

The pair bring energy, fun and humor to the ballroom week after week, and they definitely impressed with their "Disney Night" salsa inspired by Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan Evans from High School Musical.

Many fans were therefore disappointed to find out Rylee won't be touring the country next year.

According to Women's Health, Rylee was diagnosed with diabetes at age 15, which was nearly four years before she made her debut as a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars.

Rylee said she discovered she has diabetes when her blood sugar dropped and she nearly went into a diabetic coma during a youth dance competition.

"Those were the hardest three days of my life," Rylee recalled to the magazine in 2024.

"The reality set in on how difficult managing this disease was going to be and how much it was going to change everything. Every 20 minutes, a new person would come in and tell me something new."
Rylee called the information "so overwhelming," and added at the time, "My biggest thought was, 'Am I going to be able to dance again?'"

Rylee learned that she must monitor and track her glucose, even during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals and performance shows, with a Dexcom.

"If it's high, I get blurry vision and low energy. If it's low, I lose my balance and feel loopy. It will really, really affect you," Rylee explained.

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough announced the 2026 live tour during Tuesday night's live Season 34 episode on ABC.

"Listen up, we've got a big announcement. You can see all of these pros in person this winter, along with the stars of the show, in the all new Dancing with the Stars tour, directed by Mandy Moore," Julianne declared.

"Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 10. Dancing with the Stars Super Fans, though, have presale access as early as tomorrow... It just gets better and better -- and with all the buzz of this season, I'm sure it's [going] to sell out like, literally, now."

The tour will feature Dancing with the Stars pros Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars currently airs on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

