Peta, 36, has been documenting her second pregnancy with Baby No. 2 -- including a babymoon to "paradise" with Maksim and their six-year-old son Shai in April -- ever since announcing the big news that she's expecting again.
The unexpected pregnancy occurred only months after Peta did a June 2022 interview in which she had revealed she was currently undergoing in vitro fertilization after suffering three miscarriages in the prior two years.
"It's been a long ride for our family. Each day of those two-and-a-half years I prayed for a miracle," Peta wrote June 9 on Instagram.
Alongside her post, Peta uploaded a video showing the moment she had learned she was pregnant again.
"I really was reluctant sharing this footage, but I realized this is my journey... not a pretty journey but... MY journey. I am a changed woman from these events, I think a better woman. Today I am happy and content, I am grateful and won't take things for granted."
Peta added, "I never thought this day at 39 weeks would come. It was an infatuation to be pregnant with my second child, I thought I needed it for my soul, to be full and whole. What I needed to realize and come to terms with was the fact that I am whole, I have a beautiful healthy family who love me and that I wasn't able to see."
Peta said the joy she and Maksim have been experiencing is "other worldly."
"I never thought we were going to be here [at 39 weeks pregnant]," Peta wrote over a photo of Maksim kissing her belly. "I thank god everyday. It was all worth it."
Peta previously revealed that she got pregnant "all natural" this time around and it just "happened."
Peta told People earlier this year, "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."
Peta explained she finally took a pregnancy test around the "six or seven-week" mark and was shocked to discover the results.
Peta competed on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars last fall, however her participation in the competition ended up being unusually brief. She and her celebrity partner, actor Jason Lewis, were eliminated at the conclusion of Season 31's premiere when it streamed live on Disney+ on September 19.
Peta and Jason were eliminated after they landed in the bottom-two couples based on the combined total of judges' scores and viewer votes that were cast live throughout the two-hour premiere.