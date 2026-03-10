Mark, a longtime Dancing with the Starspro, has announced he's joining the cast of Chicago as Billy Flynn and will be starring alongside Whitney, his Season 34 partner, who is extending her run as Roxie Hart due to high demand.
The pair will be performing in Chicago together for a limited engagement from Monday, April 6 through Sunday, May 3.
"This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London," Mark, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 10.
"After many callbacks, and making it to the final call, I didn't end up booking the gig. I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I'm making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn."
This will be Mark's third Broadway show that he's "had the pleasure to be a part of."
Mark made his Broadway debut as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys in 2016. After the musical wrapped in 2017, he returned to Broadway in 2018 and performed in Kinky Boots.
"Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off," Mark continued in his Instagram post.
"Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love. Lastly, thank you to @chicagomusical for trusting me with this role. It is truly an honor, and I can't wait to get back out there on a Broadway stage. I hope to see you at the Ambassador Theatre."
Mark will be stepping into this new role after filming The Traitors' fourth season, which premiered in January 2026.
"After spending the last few months in the world of The Traitors, where everything is about lies, murder, and deception, stepping into Chicago feels like a pretty natural next move," Mark told People.
"I'm so excited to be returning to Broadway, this time as Billy Flynn, and even more excited that I get to share the stage with Whitney, who's already killing it as Roxie Hart."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The three-time mirrorball trophy champion added, "I'm excited to get this partnership back together and make DWTS history."
Whitney, meanwhile, made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on February 2.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was reportedly originally scheduled to exit the production on March 15, but due to "an overwhelming demand," her run has been extended.
Ironically, Whitney and Mark had danced an Argentine tango to "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year.
"People are going to be able to see behind the scenes of my Dancing with the Stars journey, which I think is really cool," Whitney told People earlier in January when discussing Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is set to premiere March 12, 20226 on Hulu.
"Not a lot of people have been able to see that," she added, "so I'm excited."