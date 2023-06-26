In the video, which the couple captioned, "Life Lately," the following text flashed across the screen: "Lately we've been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, [and] turned off our phones and went to the beach."
The text continued, "[We had] car rides with our best mate [our dog], Bobba tea, [and] made more music. Also... we've been making.... a tiny human. Coming soon."
A heartbeat could be heard at the end of the video clip, which featured Mark and BC smiling big as the pro dancer gently cradled his wife's noticeable baby bump.
Lindsay Arnold -- who welcomed Baby No. 2 with husband Samuel Cusick earlier this year -- gushed in the comments section, "So so happy for you two."
Emma Slater wrote, "I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs @markballas @bcjean."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And Brandon Armstrong exclaimed, "YES YES YES!!!!! Congratulations y'all."
After placing seventh with Sabrina, Mark went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars from Season 6 straight through Season 22. During that time, he finished in first place twice with former figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi on Season 6 and then with Olympian gymnast Shawn Johnson on Season 8.
Mark, who's had many second and third-place finishes over the years, took a break for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, but he returned for Season 25 and competed with violinist Lindsey Stirling. Mark and Lindsey were the runner-up couple that season.
Mark, who is also a musician and plays in a band, then left Dancing with the Stars until his comeback on Season 31 with Charli.