Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean have announced they're expecting their first child together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mark, 37, and BC, 36, took to Instagram on Monday and each posted the same video reel of special moments the spouses have shared together, including their baby news.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

In the video, which the couple captioned, "Life Lately," the following text flashed across the screen: "Lately we've been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, [and] turned off our phones and went to the beach."

The text continued, "[We had] car rides with our best mate [our dog], Bobba tea, [and] made more music. Also... we've been making.... a tiny human. Coming soon."

A heartbeat could be heard at the end of the video clip, which featured Mark and BC smiling big as the pro dancer gently cradled his wife's noticeable baby bump.

Congratulatory and supportive messages poured in from the Dancing with the Stars family.

Jenna Johnson commented, "I AM CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN!!!!! Soooo excited for you both."

Daniella Karagach, who gave birth to her first child with husband Pasha Pashkov in May, wrote, "Kita can't wait to meet her soon to be bestie."

Pasha, for his part, wrote,  "Yassss!!!!"

Julianne Hough, who is returning to Dancing with the Stars as a co-host for Season 32 this fall, commented, "Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already!"

Lindsay Arnold -- who welcomed Baby No. 2 with husband Samuel Cusick earlier this year -- gushed in the comments section, "So so happy for you two."

Emma Slater wrote, "I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs @markballas @bcjean."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

And Brandon Armstrong exclaimed, "YES YES YES!!!!! Congratulations y'all."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? (PHOTOS) 

Mark's baby news comes three months after he announced he's retiring from Dancing with the Stars.

Mark had just returned to the reality dancing competition for Season 31 after a five-year absence -- and he won the season with his celebrity partner, Charli D'Amelio.

"I've done 20 seasons now," Mark told the audience at the final Dancing with the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas, NV, on March 12, according to E! News.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans -- you guys are the best fans."

Mark, supported by his closest loved ones in the crowd, went on to drop the bombshell about his future on Dancing with the Stars.

"My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife's mom and dad are here tonight," the pro dancer and choreographer continued.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

Charli, who danced with Mark on tour, stood by Mark's side for his shocking announcement.

"Charli means the world to me," said the three-time mirrorball trophy champion Mark. "D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything."

Mark may be done with Dancing with the Stars, but he's not totally hanging up his dancing shoes.

"Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories. I appreciate it," Mark concluded. "I'm not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."

Mark made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Season 5 back in 2007 with former Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan.

After placing seventh with Sabrina, Mark went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars from Season 6 straight through Season 22. During that time, he finished in first place twice with former figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi on Season 6 and then with Olympian gymnast Shawn Johnson on Season 8.

Mark, who's had many second and third-place finishes over the years, took a break for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, but he returned for Season 25 and competed with violinist Lindsey Stirling. Mark and Lindsey were the runner-up couple that season.

Mark, who is also a musician and plays in a band, then left Dancing with the Stars until his comeback on Season 31 with Charli.

Mark and Charli defeated the runner-up couple, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, on Dancing with the Stars last year.

Mark admitted after the Dancing with the Stars season ended, "I don't know [if I'm coming back]... I tried to put every aspect of creativity, care, musicality, nuance into each [dance]."

He added, "My body couldn't even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months, so I'll let you know down the line."

Mark and BC met in 2012 when they started their band Alexander Jean together. The pair got engaged in 2015 and got married one year later.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Mark isn't the only Dancing with the Stars pro retiring. Cheryl Burke announced her retirement from the show at the end of Season 31, although she recently said in the media she would love to be a judge or co-host.

Judge Len Goodman also announced his Dancing with the Stars retirement late last year. He passed away following a battle with bone cancer in late April at age 78.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 31
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 31 NEWS