"As many of you know, my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah," Lindsay explained on social media in 2022.
Lindsay pointed out how "logistically there is SO much involved" with moving to and living in California for the entire Dancing with the Stars season.
"And there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around," Lindsay shared at the time.
"We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work but at the end of the day, none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now."
Lindsay and Samuel were high school sweethearts who tied the knot at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, UT, in June 2015. Approximately 150 guests reportedly attended their reception at the Sleepy Ridge estate.