Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has welcomed her third baby into the world with husband Samuel Cusick.

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Lindsay, 32, announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy, on Thursday, June 11 via Instagram.

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"Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love," Lindsay captioned photos that appeared to have been taken right after her c-section.

In the pictures, Lindsay was smiling big as she held her newborn, who was sporting a tiny blue beanie, and Samuel posed next to her hospital bed.

Lindsay revealed she was expecting Baby No. 3 in November 2025.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "BABY CUSICK #3 IS ON THE WAY. We could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited. We love you so much already baby and we can't wait to meet you!!"

Lindsay and Samuel are already parents to daughters Sage Jill, 4, and June Cusick, 2.

The pro dancer and choreographer previously joked on Instagram about how she wasn't prepared for a little boy to enter her household at all.

"Raise your hand if you are going to be a first-time boy mom in less than seven weeks and you have absolutely nothing prepared as far as boy clothing goes," Lindsay quipped in April on Instagram.

"Yup, that's me. We've got an entire closet full of all of my girls' old clothing that we need to go through today."

While going through the baby items and trying to see if anything could still work for her son, Lindsay admitted she's probably done expanding her family.

"So, this is most likely our last baby, which means anything that I don't feel like I want to hold onto, we will be donating," she said.
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Lindsay told People in January that being a mother and watching her little ones grow has been "an honor."

Lindsay and Samuel welcomed their first baby, Sage, in November 2020. Lindsay then gave birth to June in May 2023.

Lindsay has not competed on Dancing with the Stars for the last four seasons in order to prioritize her family.

"As many of you know, my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah," Lindsay explained on social media in 2022.

Lindsay pointed out how "logistically there is SO much involved" with moving to and living in California for the entire Dancing with the Stars season.

"And there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around," Lindsay shared at the time.

"We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work but at the end of the day, none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now."

Lindsay and Samuel were high school sweethearts who tied the knot at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, UT, in June 2015. Approximately 150 guests reportedly attended their reception at the Sleepy Ridge estate.

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Lindsay joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Season 16 and has competed in 10 seasons overall.

Lindsay's last season as a pro was Season 30, when she had competed with former The Bachelor star Matt James and finished in 12th place.

In Lindsay's absence, her younger sister Rylee Arnold has been competing on the show with various partners.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars aired in late 2025, and Season 35 is slated to premiere this fall on ABC.

The network has already started revealing some of the celebrity contestants for Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2026 season, including Summer House star Ciara Miller and Love Island alum Maura Higgins.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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