'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold shares baby-bump photo at 22 week pregnant
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2020
Dancing with the Starspro Lindsay Arnold has been sharing her body transformation with fans ever since announcing her pregnancy in May, and she just posted a baby-bump photo over five months into her pregnancy.
Lindsay took to Instagram this past weekend and posted a picture of herself posing with one hand on her stomach.
"Happy 4th from us #22weekspregnant #4thofjuly," Lindsay captioned the photo.
In the photo, Lindsay was wearing a coral bikini bottom with a black-and-white striped tank top and a headband.
Comments from fans poured in calling Lindsay "beautiful," and one person expressed shock the dancer apparently still has abs while fairly deep into her pregnancy.
Lindsay and her husband Samuel Cusick spent the holiday weekend with family members at Zion Redrock
When the weekend commenced, Lindsay wrote on Instagram, "Our little slice of paradise for this Holiday weekend @zionredrock. The house has a private lake, swimming pool with a slide, hot tub, sauna, movie theater and soccer field! We never want to leave."
She later gushed about having "one of the best family vacations" ever.
Lindsay said she and Samuel hiked Zion National park, rented razors, swam in the lake, played soccer and more.
Lindsay and Samuel, who celebrated five years of marriage last month, announced their big news on Instagram with two photos of the couple snuggling and kissing on their couch while Lindsay held up sonogram photos.
