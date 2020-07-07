Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has been sharing her body transformation with fans ever since announcing her pregnancy in May, and she just posted a baby-bump photo over five months into her pregnancy.

Lindsay took to Instagram this past weekend and posted a picture of herself posing with one hand on her stomach.

"Happy 4th from us #22weekspregnant #4thofjuly," Lindsay captioned the photo.

In the photo, Lindsay was wearing a coral bikini bottom with a black-and-white striped tank top and a headband.

Comments from fans poured in calling Lindsay "beautiful," and one person expressed shock the dancer apparently still has abs while fairly deep into her pregnancy.

Lindsay and her husband Samuel Cusick spent the holiday weekend with family members at Zion Redrock

When the weekend commenced, Lindsay wrote on Instagram, "Our little slice of paradise for this Holiday weekend @zionredrock. The house has a private lake, swimming pool with a slide, hot tub, sauna, movie theater and soccer field! We never want to leave."

She later gushed about having "one of the best family vacations" ever.

Lindsay said she and Samuel hiked Zion National park, rented razors, swam in the lake, played soccer and more.

Lindsay announced she's expecting her first child with Samuel in mid-May.

Lindsay and Samuel, who celebrated five years of marriage last month, announced their big news on Instagram with two photos of the couple snuggling and kissing on their couch while Lindsay held up sonogram photos.

The 26-year-old dancer captioned the images, "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement."

Comments of love and support from most of Lindsay's Dancing with the Stars family poured in.

About a week later, Lindsay revealed she's pregnant with a baby girl on Instagram and wrote that she and Samuel "could not feel more blessed or excited."

Lindsay and Samuel were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in Salt Lake City, UT, in June 2015.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater were among her bridesmaids in her wedding, with Witney Carson serving as her maid of honor.

Dancing with the Stars' 29th season is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The only confirmed celebrity competing on the new season thus far is Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Due to the pandemic, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which has originally supposed to have to premiered in May and air on Monday nights in this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall to free the Monday timeslot for Dancing with the Stars.

Lindsay joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Season 16 and has competed in nine seasons overall.

She and singer Jordan Fisher won the mirrorball trophy on Season 25, and Lindsay placed second on Season 24 with former baseball player David Ross.

Lindsay has also finished two seasons of Dancing with the Stars in third place.



