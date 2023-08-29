Lindsay gave birth to Sage Jill, her first child with husband Sam Cusick, in November 2020. And a matter of months later, she jumped back into work.
"When I got back on the show [for Season 30 in 2021], I had such a good time. But the experience was so, so different having [a kid]. My husband also works full-time in Utah, where we live, and he wasn't able to move down there in California for the season. So it was just me and Sage out there alone, away from dad, for a couple of months -- and it was tough."
That experience apparently led Lindsay to decide to sit out of Dancing with the Stars' 31st season as well. She therefore did not appear on the reality dancing competition's Fall 2022 season.
"The logistics of separating our family for a period of time just didn't feel right, especially with Sage being so young," Lindsay explained.
"We also, at the time, were actively trying to get pregnant. I think a lot of people thought I was pregnant -- and that's why I turned it down -- but I actually was not pregnant and we were still trying. I found out I was pregnant about three weeks after I told the Dancing with the Stars producers that I was not going to compete."
The pro dancer and choreographer added how skipping Season 31 "felt right" and was "the ultimate right decision" for her family, even though it was a "very tough one" to make.
"I have no regrets, but it doesn't mean I didn't miss the show. And I love my friends," Lindsay noted.
"Now, people are asking me if I'm going to come back [for Season 32]. Last season, when I kind of announced that I wasn't doing [the show], it wasn't like I retired or like I said, 'I'm done forever. I'll never, ever consider doing the show again,' because I will. That's the truth!" Lindsay promised.
But Lindsay said she's been "thinking long and hard" about whether to compete on Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she ultimately decided against it.
"I've really been considering the option and seeing if it's something we can fit into our life and see if it's something I want to do at this moment in time, especially considering the sacrifices that have to be made to go down [to CA] to do the show. It's a huge time commitment!" Lindsay shared.
"I've been thinking very heavily about it, and ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family. I know that's probably not the answer that some of you want to hear, but at the end of the day, it's what is best for me and my family."
Lindsay explained how the logistics of moving herself, Sage -- who is now two-and-a-half -- and her three-month-old baby to Los Angeles for a few months by herself is "just a lot."
"And a lot of it, to be honest, is that I don't want to separate our family," Lindsay noted.
"I don't really want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious, and it's moving so, so fast! I want to cherish every single moment. I don't want to miss a beat."
Lindsay confirmed that, right now, the thing that gives her "the most fulfillment and joy" is being a mother.
"I am also grateful I can do 90 percent of my other work from home!" Lindsay gushed. "I can still live out my passions and find things that make me happy and provide for my family as well."
"I had an incredible season and run on the show, almost 11 years of competing and doing what I love. And now I feel like it's my season to be a mom and to be present with them, and I'm so grateful for that as well," Lindsay told her followers.
Lindsay, however, promised fans, "I'm not going to say I'm done forever, because, like I said, who knows! A few years down the road, things may change. Maybe next year things will change!"
Lindsay explained how she's going to take things one season at a time and one year at a time.
"I'm going to listen to my heart and do what feels best for me and my kids," Lindsay concluded.
Lindsay then teased she'll maybe have "some fun connections" this season.
"I'm not going to say anything other than that," Lindsay said, possibly referring to speculation her younger sister Rylee Arnold -- a former Dancing with the Stars: Juniors dancer -- will be a part of theDancing with the Stars Troupe this fall.
"I'm very excited for next season. It's going to be so good! So good! If you're not tuning it, you're missing out, and I cannot wait to watch it with you guys."
An exact premiere date for Dancing with the Stars has yet to be confirmed, and the entire cast of Dancing with the Stars -- its celebrities and their pro partners -- will be announced on the Wednesday, September 13 episode of Good Morning America.
"I'm very excited. I had an amazing Season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into Season 32," Val, 37, told Us Weekly in May.
As for his wife, pro Jenna Johnson, Val joked, "I got rid of my stiffest competition by impregnating her. I don't know if I could do it two seasons in a row, but she is so inspired and she's yearning to be back on Dancing with the Stars, so I'm excited to see what she creates next season."