Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl.

Lindsay, 26, gave birth to a daughter on Monday, one week before her little one's due date, and announced the happy news on Instagram.

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Lindsay captioned a photo taken shortly after she delivered her baby via C-section.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

Lindsay also added numerous red heart emojis to her post to express how in love she is with her new bundle of joy.

Lindsay announced she was pregnant with Baby No. 1 in mid-May, just one month before she and Samuel celebrated five years of marriage.

Lindsay took to Instagram at the time and shared two photos of the couple snuggling and kissing on their couch while Lindsay held up sonogram photos.

Lindsay wrote alongside the images, "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement."

About a week later, Lindsay revealed she was expecting a baby girl on Instagram, when she wrote that she and Samuel "could not feel more blessed or excited."

"We were convinced it was a boy," Lindsay admitted to People in May.

"I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn't think this was going to happen!"

"I would've been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl. But knowing it's a girl, I'm so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I've learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl," Lindsay added at the time.

"It can be tough and I look forward to encouraging her, supporting her and helping her find things that she's passionate about and that she loves. That means a lot to me."

Lindsay had an intimate baby shower in September at the Wild Oak Venue in Lindon, UT, according to People.

"It was so special being with my family and friends and having everybody in one place to celebrate our beautiful baby girl that is coming so soon," she shared after the event.

"I feel so blessed, so excited, so ready and just so grateful to be surrounded by so many people who I know are going to support and love our baby. It was such a beautiful evening."

Lindsay and Samuel were high school sweethearts who tied the knot at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, UT, in June 2015. Approximately 150 guests reportedly attended their reception at the Sleepy Ridge estate.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater were among her bridesmaids in her wedding, with Witney Carson serving as her maid of honor.

Dancing with the Stars' 29th season is currently airing on Monday nights on ABC, but Lindsay obviously couldn't participate due to her pregnancy.

Lindsay joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Season 16 and has competed in nine seasons overall.

She and singer Jordan Fisher won the mirrorball trophy on Season 25, and Lindsay placed second on Season 24 with former baseball player David Ross.

Lindsay has also finished two seasons of Dancing with the Stars in third place.

