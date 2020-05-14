Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has announced she is pregnant!

Lindsay is expecting her first child with husband Samuel Cusick, with whom she'll celebrate five years of marriage next month.

Lindsay took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her big news with two photos of the couple snuggling and kissing on their couch while Lindsay held up sonogram photos.

The 26-year-old dancer captioned the images, "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement."

Lindsay was wearing a floral-print dress in the pictures, but her baby bump is not visible.

Lindsay and Samuel were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in Salt Lake City, UT, in June 2015.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater were among her bridesmaids in her wedding, with Witney Carson serving as her maid of honor.

"I literally was waiting all day for this!!!!! Love you guys so much!!! CONGRATS!!!!!" Witney commented on Lindsay's Instagram post about the baby.

Emma wrote, "BOOM!!! OUR GIRL IS PREGNANT!!!! WOOOOOOOWWWW I CANT WAIT TO THIS LITTLE BABY!!"

"My best friend is gonna be a Mommy!!!! Sooooooo happy for you!!!!" Jenna shared on her Instagram Stories.

And many more Dancing with the Stars pros chimed in with their support and well wishes in the comments section of Lindsay's post.
"Yesssssssssssssssssss can't wait to meet baby Sasha !!!!!! You are calling it Sasha right?" wrote Sasha Farber.

Val Chmerkovskiy commented, "... and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys."

Val's brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy added, "Soooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents."

Maksim's wife Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "Yessss Linds so happy for you!"

Alan Bersten said he "can't wait" for the gender reveal, and Karina Smirnoff gushed on Instagram, "Oh honey! This is sooooo awesome! Congratulations!!!! Love you!!!! You will be an incredible momma!!! #gorgeousmomtobe."

Derek Hough's girlfriend, DWTS Troupe member Hayley Erbert, wrote, "EEEEKKKKKKK. I AM SO EXCITED! I can't wait for this little peanut."

And Sharna Burgess commented, "I have been bursting since we FaceTimed!!! That baby is going to be so beautiful inside and out just like it's parents. congratulations beauty, it's about fricken time."

Dancing with the Stars is still expected to air in Fall 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview with Variety, ABC reality chief Robert Mills teased Dancing with the Stars returning with its 29th season when talking about when The Bachelorette's sixteenth season might premiere since production on Clare Crawley's season has been postponed.

Mills revealed The Bachelorette could air simultaneously with the new season of Dancing with the Stars, pending social-distancing measures are lifted so celebrities can dance with their professional partners.

"It's all preliminary, but I think you can have room for both Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars," Mills told Variety.

"The big question is who knows when scripted will be back, so there might be a need for Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars to co-exist at the same time."

"I think we will look at every different scenario, but clearly, we love Dancing and we love Bachelorette, and to be able to have them both on at the same time is a high-class problem."

Lindsay joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Season 16 and has competed in nine seasons overall.

She and singer Jordan Fisher won the mirrorball trophy on Season 25, and Lindsay placed second on Season 24 with former baseball player David Ross.

Lindsay has also finished two seasons of Dancing with the Stars in third place.



