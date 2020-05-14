And many more Dancing with the Stars pros chimed in with their support and well wishes in the comments section of Lindsay's post.
"Yesssssssssssssssssss can't wait to meet baby Sasha !!!!!! You are calling it Sasha right?" wrote Sasha Farber.
Val Chmerkovskiy commented, "... and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys."
Val's brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy added, "Soooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents."
Alan Bersten said he "can't wait" for the gender reveal, and Karina Smirnoff gushed on Instagram, "Oh honey! This is sooooo awesome! Congratulations!!!! Love you!!!! You will be an incredible momma!!! #gorgeousmomtobe."
Derek Hough's girlfriend, DWTS Troupe member Hayley Erbert, wrote, "EEEEKKKKKKK. I AM SO EXCITED! I can't wait for this little peanut."
In a recent interview with Variety, ABC reality chief Robert Mills teased Dancing with the Stars returning with its 29th season when talking about when The Bachelorette's sixteenth season might premiere since production on Clare Crawley's season has been postponed.
Mills revealed The Bachelorette could air simultaneously with the new season of Dancing with the Stars, pending social-distancing measures are lifted so celebrities can dance with their professional partners.
"It's all preliminary, but I think you can have room for both Bachelorette andDancing with the Stars," Mills told Variety.
"The big question is who knows when scripted will be back, so there might be a need for Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars to co-exist at the same time."
"I think we will look at every different scenario, but clearly, we love Dancing and we love Bachelorette, and to be able to have them both on at the same time is a high-class problem."