"11/26/22 -- Easy ask, easy yes," the couple wrote, before thanking their photographers.
Koko and Chris posted several photos from Chris' marriage proposal on a beach in Big Bear Lake, CA. They were both bundled up in warm clothing and shared an embrace after Koko said "yes."
In one of the images, Koko showed off her beautiful diamond engagement ring.
One day later, Koko gushed about her engagement in a solo posting on her Instagram account.
"I just keep replaying this moment over and over again. I've never been more surprised and caught off guard in my life," Koko shared.
"Messy hair, nails undone, sweat pants, and just the most raw version of myself. As I noticed Kiki's energy shift, I realized what was happening and I just about sh*t myself."
The dancer and choreographer continued, "Both of our families were on FaceTime watching and it was all I ever wanted. It was just us and our pups, in nature between the water and the mountains. It was the most perfect moment of my life. And @kikinyemchek is perfect for my soul. He is my fiance."
Back in June, Chris called Koko "the most special person" in his life when wishing her a happy birthday.
"I'm grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever. I love you," Chris wrote on Instagram.
The couple met and competed against each other on Season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance in Summer 2017.
Koko, who was a 20-year-old contemporary dancer from Pembroke Pines, FL at the time, finished in second place while Chris made it to the Top 4 of So You Think You Can Dance.
Koko later confirmed her romantic relationship with Chris via Instagram in April 2018.
"Every day with you is so special. My love.. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days," Koko captioned a photo of the pair smiling backstage in each other's arms.
"Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day."
Koko made her Dancing with the Stars debut as a pro partner on Season 31. She was partnered with former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.