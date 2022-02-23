The pair reportedly began dating in February 2007 and stayed together for about a year before calling it quits on their relationship in February 2008.
Cheryl and Matthew reconciled nearly a decade later in February 2017. In September of that year, Cheryl admitted to People she regretted letting her romance with Matthew end.
"When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world," she revealed of why the relationship didn't work the first time around.
"Now we are both adults and feel balanced. He's such a great guy. He's so normal, considering we're in this crazy business," Cheryl continued of Matthew. "It's so nice to be able to come home to him... He's someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with."
Cheryl accepted a marriage proposal and got engaged to Matthew in early May 2018 while the couple was celebrating Cheryl's 34th birthday.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged#herecomesthebride," Cheryl captioned an Instagram picture of the pair at sunset in Laguna Beach, CA.
The dancer and choreographer went on to marry Matthew on May 23, 2019.
Cheryl previously told Us in April 2020 that she felt "a sense of ease and peace" with Matthew, while her then-husband pointed out how arguments were naturally "going to happen," especially as they quarantined together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It's just the constant communication," Matthew shared in 2020. When you stop that communication and when you don't try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart."
At the time, the pair weren't interested in trying for a baby and expanding their family.
"I think it's healthier [to wait until after COVID-19]. I don't know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me," Cheryl told the magazine, adding however that she "always wanted to be a mom" and thought it would be natural for them to "continue onto that next step in our lives."
More than a year after their wedding, Cheryl shared on Good Morning America how she was two years sober and Matthew was her "rock" in life.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I don't know where I would be without him," Cheryl said in October 2020.
Cheryl joined Dancing with the Stars all the way back in Season 2 and has won two mirrorball trophies since. The brunette beauty has graced the ballroom almost every season since she began, with the exception of five seasons to pursue other career interests.
Over the years, Cheryl has placed second on Dancing with the Stars twice and finished in third place a total of four times.