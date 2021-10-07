Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has shared an update on her coronavirus battle and whether fans can expect to see her back in the ballroom with Cody Rigsby next week.

Cheryl took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed some "great news" after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

"I have been officially cleared," Cheryl, 37, announced in a video. "I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me."

However, Cheryl's Dancing with the Stars celebrity partner, Peloton instructor Cody, has not been cleared to compete yet.

Cody, 34, announced one week ago on September 30 he had also tested positive for the virus.

"Unfortunately though, Cody is still in quarantine," Cheryl continued in her post.

"But he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, [October 8], which means we can still technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday [next week]."

Cheryl said she's "grateful" to be healthy again and thanked everyone for their support over the past 10 days.

"It's truly been an emotional roller coaster, but I wouldn't have been able to get through it without you guys and all of your support. I'm just happy that Cody is okay and we're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak," Cheryl said.

Cody and Cheryl actually performed from their respective homes via Zoom on Monday night's Dancing with the Stars performance show, and the judges and viewers watched the two performances on a splitscreen.

Although Cody and Cheryl landed at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard with a low score on "Britney Night," which paid tribute to pop icon Britney Spears, they survived elimination.
"We've got two dances [coming up]," Cheryl teased in her Instagram video.

"I'm not sure I can tell you which dances, but all that matters is that you'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night."

"I am so excited!" she added. "We've got lots of work to do and we're definitely going to need your votes! Let's put it that way. Okay, back to work! Love you guys."

Despite still being sick, Cody recently said he's maintaining a positive attitude.

"I know what you're thinking, 'Cody, you look so good for having COVID,'" he joked on his Instagram account, "and that's because I took a shower and did my hair because ain't no way you're plastering this video all over the Internet and I'm going to look a busted mess."

"That being said, I'm going to go eat all the yummy food I can right now, as I still have my taste buds. I will chat with you soon. Bye boos," Cody concluded.

When Cheryl learned she had coronavirus on September 26 despite having been fully vaccinated, she broke down on social media.

"I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody," Cheryl admitted at the time. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like sh-t."

Cody contracted coronavirus for the second time this year, even though he's fully vaccinated and said he's been following CDC guidelines. Cody first battled COVID-19 in February.

Before performing at home for Week 3 "Britney Night," the Dancing with the Stars judges scored Cheryl and Cody's salsa routine in Week 2 by watching one of their pre-taped rehearsals in the ABC studio.


