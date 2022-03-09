Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old professional dancer and television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Brylee Ivers, on Tuesday.

"I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date... made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!" Armstrong wrote on Instagram.

Fellow DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd and Britt Stewart were among those to congratulate Armstrong in the comments.

"this makes me very happy! Congrats babe! Can't wait to meet Bry!" Murgatroyd wrote.

"You did B!!!! I'm so happy for you and Brylee!!" Stewart said.

Armstrong and Ivers first met on Instagram and started dating in early 2021, according to People. Armstrong proposed to Ivers with a custom movie trailer at a theater Monday in Utah.

Armstrong said in a post on Valentine's Day in February that Ivers is "the best thing" to come out of his crazy past few years.

"Babe there isn't enough words for me to tell you how much I love you but I promise to always try and show you! Happy Valentine's Day and I cant wait for all the rest of them my love!" he wrote.

Armstrong has appeared in four seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was last partnered with television personality Kenya Moore in Season 30.