On "Disney Villains Night," a continuation of Dancing with the Stars' two-night Disney event, Brian, an actor best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, and his pro partner Sharna were ousted at the end of the two-hour broadcast after receiving the lowest total of judges' scores and home-viewer votes from the last two performance shows.
In addition to Brian, the other two celebrities who landed in the bottom three based on the combination of judges' scores and home-viewer votes were Matt -- who starred on The Bachelor's 25th season -- and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, who then faced possible elimination with their respective pro partners Lindsay and Brandon Armstrong.
Bruno voted to save Matt and Lindsay, Derek opted to advance Kenya and Brandon, and Carrie Ann voted to keep Matt and Lindsay on the show.
And then Len -- in a decision that seemed to surprise the ballroom, especially Lindsay, who said "wow" under her breath -- voted to save Kenya and Brandon, which resulted in Matt and Lindsay going home.
Prior to the elimination portion of the evening, each of the 13 remaining celebrity and professional pairings performed in one round of competition for "Disney Villains Night," dressed as some of the most memorable characters from Disney movies.
Emmy-nominated actress Melora Hardin and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev topped the two-night judges' leaderboard, for both Monday and Tuesday night's performance shows, with a total score of 73 out of 80 possible points from the four Dancing with the Stars judges.
Melora and Artem danced a jazz routine inspired by Tangled on Tuesday night that received 37 out of 40 possible judges' points, including the first 10 of the season, which came from Len.
Two couples tied for second place on the judges' leaderboard with 70 total points: pop star and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson as well as social-media sensation Olivia Jade and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
JoJo and Jenna performed a paso doble paying tribute to Descendants 2 and earned 35 points from the judges on Tuesday night.
Olivia and Val also received 35 judges' points for Olivia's take on Ernesto from Coco during their jazz routine.
At 68 judges' points, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber tied for fourth place on the leaderboard with talk show host Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten.
Amanda and Alan danced the paso doble with Amanda taking on the role of Cruella De Vil. She and her pro partner walked away from the routine with 36 points from the judges.
Suni, dressed as a witch from Hocus Pocus, and Sasha took the stage with a Viennese waltz that received 35 points from the judges on Tuesday night.
Sixth place on the leaderboard went to country singer Jimmie Allen and pro partner Emma Slater, who performed a jazz routine as Captain Hook and Tinkerbell, respectively.
Jimmie and Emma -- who grabbed two bonus points for "The Mickey Mouse Challenge" on Monday night -- received 35 points for their Tuesday-night dance and a total of 67 judges' points on the two-night leaderboard.
Spice Girl Melanie C. and pro partner Gleb Savchenko finished the night in seventh place on the judges' leaderboard with 66 total points, which included 35 points for the couple's Viennese waltz inspired by Maleficent.
WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson claimed eighth place on the leaderboard with 65 total points.
The Miz and Witney danced a 34-point worthy Argentine tango to music from The Lion King on Tuesday night in which The Miz played Scar.
NBA champion Iman Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach finished in ninth place on the judges' leaderboard with 63 total points after dancing a 33-point worthy Argentine tango as Jafar and his parrot from Aladdin.
Kenya and Brandon fell into tenth place on the leaderboard with a two-night total of 59 points. Kenya and Brandon's Tuesday-night performance was a Viennese waltz in which Kenya played Snow White's evil queen that received 30 judges' points.
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and pro partner Cheryl Burke, who appeared healthy and strong after their COVID-19 battles, claimed eleventh place on the leaderboard.
After dancing a Viennese waltz in which Cody took on the role of Gaston from Beauty and the Beast that received 31 judges' points, Cody and Cheryl walked away from the two-night Disney event with 58 total judges' points.
In twelfth place on the leaderboard, with only 57 total points, was Matt and Lindsay. The pair performed a paso doble as the snake and tiger from The Jungle Book and earned 31 points for the performance on Tuesday.