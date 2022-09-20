Jason, an actor best known for his role on Sex and the City, and Peta became the first couple eliminated from Dancing with the Stars' 31st season after they landed in the bottom-two couples based on the combined total of judges' scores and viewer votes that were cast live throughout the two-hour episode.
Carrie Ann, Derek and Bruno all voted to save Teresa and Pasha, and Len -- who would cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie -- also revealed he would've saved Teresa Pasha in a unanimous vote.
Peta could be seen whispering to Jason that she was "so proud" of him following their ouster.
And Jason said in his final words, "Man, I am so sad that I have to go home. It's been amazing. This is such a wonderful group of people and there's so much talent here, and to get to see how wonderfully everyone did and how supportive everyone's been, it's been great."
Prior to the elimination portion of the evening, each of the 16 celebrity and professional pairings performed in one round of competition, which featured dances to upbeat, party songs.
Selma and Sasha performed a Viennese waltz, and the dance brought Carrie Ann to tears. Selma was told she looked like a "gorgeous" Disney princess who came alive onstage.
Shangela and Gleb danced a salsa routine that boasted energy, power and charisma. The judges, however, agreed Shangela needs to refine her footwork.
And Gabby and Val took the stage with a jive routine. Fellow The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia was sitting in the audience with Val's wife Jenna Johnson.
Carrie Ann said she was "blown away" by Gabby's performance and her great partnership with Val, and the number was called a "first class" jive.
CODA actor Daniel Durant and pro partner Britt Stewart finished in sixth place on the leaderboard with 27 points.
Daniel, who was born deaf and said he can't hear the music but can feel it, and Britt danced the tango with "fantastic" frame.
"You are such a leading man... your lines were grounded and amazing," Carrie Ann said.
Singer and former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and pro partner Brandon Armstrong claimed seventh place on the judges' leaderboard after they performed a 26-point worthy cha cha number.
Jordin was "fantastic" and "sparkling," according to the judges, and Carrie Ann added, "You did not disappoint. You were amazing!"
The D'Amelio Show star Heidi D'Amelio and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev landed in eighth place on the leaderboard with 24 points.
The couple danced the cha cha, and Heidi was asked to show more personality onstage although she's definitely "fierce" and has "got the moves."
Ninth place on the leaderboard belonged to fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro partner Daniella Karagach.
The pair received 23 judges' points for their jive routine. Len said he liked the energy but Joseph's feet were "too soft and flappy." Derek, on the other hand, really enjoyed it.
Two couples tied for tenth place on the leaderboard with 21 points -- actress and former Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro partner Louis van Amstel as well as TV star and model Trevor Donovan and pro partner Emma Slater.
Cheryl Ladd and Louis took the stage with a cha cha routine, and Cheryl was told she has "swagger" and appeared "flirtatious" on the stage. However, Derek said she could have more impact in her dances.
Trevor and Emma performed a quickstep routine that was filled with content, but Len advised Trevor to calm down and give his dances more finesse.
Twelfth place on the leaderboard represented a three way tie at 20 points for the following celebrities: Teresa, country star and former Eric & Jessie: Game On star Jessie James Decker, and Good Morning America contributor and New York weather anchor Sam Champion.
Jessie and pro partner Alan Bersten performed the cha cha. Jessie was told she needs stronger leg and hip action, but Bruno gushed about how the performance was "racier than the Kentucky Derby."
Teresa and Pasha took the stage with a tango routine. The judges shared how Teresa needs more fire, passion and intention in her dancing, adding that she needs to stay focused and present while performing.
And Sam and pro partner Cheryl Burke performed a "tender" foxtrot routine. Sam was advised to work on his timing and technique going forward, although it was a good first try.
Jason and Peta finished the night in fifteenth place on the judges' leaderboard with 18 points for their cha cha.
Bruno asked Jason not to count out loud because it can be distracting for the viewers, and Len unfortunately called the number "a disappointing performance."
And finally, former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and pro partner Koko Iwasaki -- who is new to the show this season -- landed in sixteenth, and last, place on the judges' leaderboard.
Vinny and Koko only received 17 points for their cha cha routine. The judges admitted the dance was "rough," and it certainly didn't knock Len's socks off. Vinny was told that it was "an achievement" he even finished the dance.