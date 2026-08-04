'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' eliminates Stephani Sosa and Tristen Sanders after chemistry test
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2026
Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro eliminated Stephani Sosa, sister of Ezra Sosa and former DWTS Troupe member, and Tristen Sanders during the show's fourth episode that aired Monday night on ABC.
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Stephani and Tristen were ousted from the competition because they were declared "the weakest couple" after performing a "frantic" rumba during Week 4, which was all about finding chemistry with one's partner.
"Your challenge is to connect with your partner and build a performance so intimate, it will send pulses racing," Jenna explained to the cast.
Mark added, "I really want to believe in you as a couple. I want to see you dance so intimate that I'm not even sure I should be watching you -- especially with my mom."
Two days prior to performances, each woman was asked to select a male dancer and rehearse either a sexy rumba or Argentine tango. If multiple women chose the same man, the man would get to choose whom he wanted to dance with.
Stephani and Nina both selected Allen as their partner. Adele Zaikman chose AJ Pritchard as her partner, and Selena Hamilton picked Erik Linder.
"It is embarrassing that I wasn't picked, and I definitely feel like all the girls view me as the weakest link," Tristen lamented to the cameras.
Since Tristen had been anticipating Stephani would choose him, Stephani explained in a confessional, "I don't want to dance with Tristen again. Last week was a little hard for me because he did break down a lot. I just needed to make a decision that was going to benefit me."
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However, Allen picked Nina as his partner, and so Stephani was left with Tristen.
"It makes me rethink how I view Stephani and my relationship. I thought we were close," Tristen complained in a confessional.
Tristen clearly looked upset, and so Stephani whispered to him in the dance studio, "You've got to change your attitude."
Stephani explained that if Tristen remained sad or angry, their routine was never going to work and they'd be eliminated.
While Tristen and Stephani pulled off a great rumba routine, it wasn't enough to keep them in the competition.
"I just wish there had been a couple moments of stillness so that those explosive moments hit a little harder for me. I know that this was a fight for you guys to get it together and come back stronger than the last round that you had," Mark told the couple.
"There were just moments when I was kind of in and out of the chemistry... There were moments when it felt a little bit frantic."
Shirley said there was so much choreography that she "didn't quite feel" the story and the chemistry between Stephani and Tristen.
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"Steph, I think you are just such a gorgeous dancer. I'm a big fan of you. [But] there is a slight fire missing," Jenna said.
Jenna's comment made Stephani cry, but Jenna assured her that she is "so capable" and needs to get out of her own way."
"You are so stunning, and I want you to own that," Jenna told Stephani.
As for Tristen, Jenna said he performed with his heart and she loved his grit. However, Jenna noted there needed to be more breath and moments of staring at each other in the performance.
After each couple took the stage, Stephani, Tristen, Allen and Nina landed in the bottom.
Shirley explained how Allen and Nina didn't show enough Argentine tango content, which made her question if they could teach it to a Dancing with the Stars celebrity.
And Mark told Stephani and Tristen that their routine was "overloaded" and needed some editing.
Shirley then announced it was "the last dance" for Tristen and Stephani.
When asked what this experience meant to him, Tristen replied, "For me, in my eyes, you are the company that you keep, and right now, I'm in the company of champions, industry dancers, legends, and legends-to-be. I want to thank all of y'all!"
Shirley made a point to tell Stephani prior to her exit, "Keep trying. I do believe in my heart that you are a star."