When Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premieres Monday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, viewers will be introduced to 12 talented up-and-coming dancers who will move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process.
"We have searched the world of ballroom to find 12 of the best dancers from across the globe," host Robert Irwin says in a trailer for the new spinoff obtained by E! News.
Robert -- who won Dancing with the Stars' 34th season with pro partner Witney Carson last year -- continued, "The dancers will face demanding challenges from our incredible judges [and] will be pushed to the extreme" when trying to win a coveted spot on Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner.
"I'm doing this for the little girls that look like me," Stephani says in the trailer.
Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley "The Queen of Latin" Ballas, will serve as the judges.
Mark -- who appeared on the latest season of The Traitors and has had multiple roles on Broadway -- and Shirley -- who has served as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK since 2017 -- will also be joined by "a star-studded lineup" of returning pros.
The returning pros will serve as rotating mentors and guest judges throughout the season.
Shirley is shown telling one mystery contestant in the trailer, "You are the best I've ever seen in 66 countries."
And Mark adds, "You said you've been working your entire life for this -- I can tell."
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Below is the list of 12 dancers who will be competing onDancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, according to E! News.
- Adele Zaikman
Adele is an Israeli Ukrainian athlete who currently resides in Los Angeles, where she works as a performer and dance teacher.
- AJ Pritchard
AJ is the older brother of Love Island alum Curtis Pritchard. He previously made it to the semifinals on Season 7 of Britain's Got Talent before spending four seasons as a pro on Strictly Come Dancing.