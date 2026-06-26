Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro's cast of 12 dancers who will be competing to become a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 35th season has been announced.

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When Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premieres Monday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, viewers will be introduced to 12 talented up-and-coming dancers who will move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process.

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"We have searched the world of ballroom to find 12 of the best dancers from across the globe," host Robert Irwin says in a trailer for the new spinoff obtained by E! News.

Robert -- who won Dancing with the Stars' 34th season with pro partner Witney Carson last year -- continued, "The dancers will face demanding challenges from our incredible judges [and] will be pushed to the extreme" when trying to win a coveted spot on Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner.

The Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro cast includes DWTS pro Ezra Sosa's sister Stephani Sosa.

"I'm doing this for the little girls that look like me," Stephani says in the trailer.

Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley "The Queen of Latin" Ballas, will serve as the judges.

Mark -- who appeared on the latest season of The Traitors and has had multiple roles on Broadway -- and Shirley -- who has served as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK since 2017 -- will also be joined by "a star-studded lineup" of returning pros.

The returning pros will serve as rotating mentors and guest judges throughout the season.

Based on the preview, the Dancing with the Stars veterans who will make an appearance on the new spinoff include Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson, and Witney Carson.

Shirley is shown telling one mystery contestant in the trailer, "You are the best I've ever seen in 66 countries."

And Mark adds, "You said you've been working your entire life for this -- I can tell."
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Below is the list of 12 dancers who will be competing on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, according to E! News.

- Adele Zaikman

Adele is an Israeli Ukrainian athlete who currently resides in Los Angeles, where she works as a performer and dance teacher.


- AJ Pritchard

AJ is the older brother of Love Island alum Curtis Pritchard. He previously made it to the semifinals on Season 7 of Britain's Got Talent before spending four seasons as a pro on Strictly Come Dancing.


- Allen Genkin

Allen is a dancer from San Jose, CA, who won Dancing with the Stars' "Ballroom Battle" challenge in 2012.


- Benji Castro

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Benji is a Miami artist who made it to the Top 7 on So You Think You Can Dance's 16th season.


- Briar Nolet

Briar is a Los Angeles-based dancer and model who boasts over 800,000 Instagram followers.


- Erik Linder

Erik is a Swedish-born performer who loves to surf in Los Angeles, where he currently resides, when he's not in the dance studio.


- Jake Monreal

Jake competed on Dancing with the Stars Juniors in 2018 before finishing in seventh place on Season 13 of So You Think You Can Dance.


- Natalie Jolley

Natalie is an eight-time U.S. national dance champion, a six-time U.K. champion, a four-time international champion, and has won the World Smooth Championships four times.


- Nina Mayster

Nina owns and runs her own Pennsylvania dance studio.


- Selena Hamilton

Selena appeared alongside KATSEYE in GAP's 2025 ad campaign, ans she also toured as a backup dancer for Doechii.

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- Stephani Sosa

Stephani is the sister of DWTS pro Ezra Sosa.


- Tristen Sanders

Tristen, a Georgia native, specializes in hip-hop and ballroom dance.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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