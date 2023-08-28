The pair exchanged personal and traditional vows outdoors while standing underneath an arch of beautiful greenery and a wide array of blush and white roses.
The newlyweds and their 106 guests then moved into a "regal" and "rustic" 100-year-old barn for the reception.
"It's so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it's sort of like, 'Oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time,'" Derek told the magazine.
"And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it's a powerful thing. It's a beautiful thing. So for me, I'm excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family."
The six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy champion called his venue "one of the most breathtaking places" he's ever seen, like something out of "a fairy tale."
And Hayley shared of her ceremony at the cliffside estate in Carmel, CA, "We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees."
"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother," she continued. "The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."
Hayley looked beautiful in a custom duchess satin gown for her big day.
"It's all very just classic, timeless," Hayley shared of her dress, which was designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa.
The newlyweds' first dance was to "Fall Into Me" by Forrest Blakk.
"It's so beautiful, but I'll say this: I think everybody [expected] us to do a performance and a dance whole thing," Derek told People.
"But that's the thing -- we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music and just be in the moment."
At the reception, wedding guests dined on steak, salmon and vegetarian dishes followed by a huckleberry lavender cake for dessert, and Derek gushed about how he was "really excited about" the food.
After the wedding, Derek and the former DWTS Troupe member planned to travel to Italy for their honeymoon.
"We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time," Derek gushed.
"And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."
The two pro dancers and choreographers are now looking ahead to the future and growing old together.
"We went to Disney a couple of weeks ago, and there was the cutest little old couple, and they were swing dancing. There was a band playing, and I was like, 'That's so sweet. I want to do that when we're older,'" Hayley shared.
"That's what I look forward to -- dancing until the end of time together and loving each other until the end of time."
Derek and Hayley got engaged in June after more than six years of dating.
"It's only the beginning... the beginning of forever," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on June 2.
Hayley and Derek met in 2014 when Hayley joined Derek and his sister Julianne on their "Move Live Tour," according to Us Weekly.
Hayley and Derek's work relationship took a romantic turn one year later in 2015.
But Hayley didn't find fame until she competed on So You Think You Can Dance's tenth season as a contemporary dancer and also performed as a member of the Dancing with the Stars troupe beginning in 2016.
Derek will be judging the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars, which is expected to premiere in September and will air on Monday nights this fall on ABC.