The "Dancing with the Stars" judge, 52, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published Monday that she's learned a lot since her "abrasive" 2005 critique of Monaco during the show's series premiere.
After Monaco's first performance with her professional dancing partner, Alec Mazo, Inaba said, "Kelly, I didn't enjoy your dancing. You looked very stiff and you looked very refined. I appreciated your carriage, but it was very stiff. And it wasn't enjoyable to watch."
Inaba, who was booed by the audience for her critique, reflected on the moment in the interview.
"I was shocked at how abrasive the words sounded once they came out of my mouth because I was meaning them with, like, compassion, but they didn't come out with compassion," she said.
"And that's been a huge lesson of being a judge is you really have to be careful how you wrap your words."
Inaba then addressed Monaco directly.
"Kelly Monaco, I just have to apologize to you. I mean forgive me. What I did -- what I said was horrible, but I was just a baby judge and I was still learning how to do it," she said.
