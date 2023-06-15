"We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right," Alfonso elaborated.
"We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later, we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."
"I still haven't fully wrapped my head around the idea," Alfonso told ET of Len's death.
"It's incredibly sad to see him gone, not just gone but gone from the show -- and it's going to be tough. He had an incredible role on the show with the audience and his power and presence made the judging panel really solid."
But Alfonso insisted Derek will "be really great" as the new head judge.
Alfonso anticipates Derek may have some "growing pains" leading the judging panel next season, but he's certain the six-time DWTS mirrorball trophy champion and former World of Dance judge will be professional and successful in the role.
The official premiere date and cast for the new season have yet to be formally announced, but Alfonso said he's hopeful the new batch of contestants will have "the most magical experience" on the dance floor week to week, as long as they fully commit.
"One of the things that this show does so well is really make you dive deep into who you are, make you shed all of those things, all those walls that we all put up and allow you to connect deeply with your own heart," Alfonso explained.
"If you allow it to do that and when it does, it becomes the most magical experience. We got to experience that with [actress] Selma Blair last year. What she experienced [with multiple sclerosis], it literally healed her body, it healed her soul."
Alfonso pointed out how the staff and celebrities of Dancing with the Stars are "such a tight family," adding, "Once you become part of the family, it's arms wrapped around you at all times."