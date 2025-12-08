Alix therefore addressed speculation that she and Braxton had broken up via TikTok on Friday, November 28.
"Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together," a TikTok user commented on one of Alix's videos recapping her Dancing with the Stars experience.
Alix replied, "He couldn't come bc of football."
Although Braxton wasn't sitting in theDancing with the Stars' ballroom for Alix's final dances of the season, he showed his support for the blonde beauty by taping a message for her that aired during the final episode.
Braxton gushed in his Dancing with the Stars video clip, "I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows. Good luck. Have fun, babe."
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro partner Ezra Sosa came in third place, and The Traitors Season 3 winner Dylan Efron and pro partner Daniella Karagach came in fourth place on the Season 34 finale.
Alix and Braxton were first spotted in public together in May 2023 shortly after he split from Sophia Culpo, who had accused him of cheating, Us reported.
Braxton denied Sophia's cheating allegations at the time, insisting on Instagram Stories in June 2023 that things "weren't working out" and their breakup "had nothing to do with anybody else."
In September 2023, Alix set the record straight by telling "Call Her Daddy" listeners that she and Braxton did not get romantically involved while he was still seeing Sophia.
Alix reportedly recalled "bawling her eyes out to my friends" while reading comments on social media about the cheating rumors.
Alix didn't confirm that the athlete was her man until November 2023, and then one year later on their anniversary, she gushed about how he loved her "wholeheartedly" on Instagram.
Alix continued in her November 2024 post, "Happy 1 year.ï¸ You have become so much more than my best friend and partner. I didn't know I was capable of this type of love and I feel like I have truly found my other half! I love you."
Alix and Braxton appeared to be going strong in February, when she told Us that they always talked about their future together.
"Right now, we're so focused on our careers that we live in the moment and don't rush into anything. I think that's the cool thing about being with Braxton, [he] is not scared of any type of future," she said.
Alix also joked about the pair potentially getting engaged around that time.
"I think we are just kind of letting each other live right now, and we'll see where we end up," she explained.
According to Alix, Braxton was unable to attend most of her Dancing with the Stars performances from September through November because of his schedule as a wide receiver.
However, Alix insisted at the time that Braxton was cheering her on in every way possible.
"Braxton has been so supportive," Alix told the magazine following the Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere, adding how he asked her to show him the routine ahead of time but she refused.