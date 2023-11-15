The Brady Bunch star and Peta became the eighth couple eliminated from Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season after they had the lowest combined total of judges' scores and viewer votes that were cast live throughout the two-hour episode.
Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough announced how Barry was "going out with a bang" considering the audience in the ballroom was cheering loudly for him, and Barry said in reply, "This has been the most wonderful experience of my life. The support, the fans, the family, and everyone here has made this a complete delight from start to finish."
"I knew I already won after the first night," he added following his ouster.
Two other couples -- The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev as well as two-time Grammy winning singer Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach -- were in danger of going home at the end of Tuesday night's broadcast; however, Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro announced how they were not necessarily the bottom three couples based on judges' scores and viewers votes.
For Round 1, each celebrity and professional pairing danced to a hit by the late Whitney Houston.
And then for Round 2, dubbed the "Dance Off," two couples faced off at a time and had to perform a style of dance -- that had been selected for them -- side by side for bonus judges' points.
For securing the highest number of points on the judges' leaderboard last week after the first round of competition, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov automatically received three extra judges' points and did not have to compete in the Dance Off.
The following three couples won their respective Dance Off and earned three bonus points on Tuesday night: Barry and Peta, Charity and Artem, and American Pie actress Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber.
Ariana and Pasha topped the night's judging leaderboard with a total of 42 out of 43 possible judges' points, which included their extra points from their Dance-Off immunity.
Ariana and Pasha initially took the stage with a paso doble to "Queen of the Night" for the Whitney Houston round, and they earned 39 points.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"You dominated that performance," Bruno noted.
Carrie Ann gushed about how Ariana didn't miss a moment but some of the moves seemed awkward to her. Derek praised Ariana for her "fantastic" paso thanks to her sharp arms and attention to detail.
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second place on the judging leaderboard with a total of 40 points.
For Round 1, Xochitl and Val performed a tango to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," and they received a perfect score of 40 points.
Carrie Ann called the performance "flawless" and "absolutely pristine."
And Derek shouted, "That is how you do a tango! Literally! It had power, intention, strength, direction and a clean upper body... I can tell you guys are going for gold." Bruno added that it was dancing at its best."
Xochitl and Val later lost their cha cha dance-off to Charity and Artem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Charity and Artem placed third on the judges' leaderboard with a total of 39 points, which included their three bonus points for the Dance Off.
In Round 1, Charity and Artem danced the Viennese waltz to "I Will Always Love You" and earned 36 judges' points.
Billy thought Charity's arms looked "olive oily" and she could spot better in her turns.
Bruno dubbed the dance classy and sophisticated, but Carrie Ann asked for more connection to the music. Derek added how there were a few minor issues but they're being tough on her because she's "magnificent."
Fourth place on the judges' leaderboard went to Alyson and Sasha with a total of 36 points, which included their three bonus points.
Alyson and Sasha first took the stage with a contemporary routine to "Greatest Love At All," which received 33 points from the judges for their dance.
Bruno said the performance was deeply felt, and Carrie Ann thanked Alyson and Sasha for their beautiful storytelling. Derek thought Alyson was dancing for herself and so it drew viewers in.
Alyson and Sasha defeated social media and Netflix star Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold in their rumba dance off.
Barry and Peta claimed fifth place on the night's leaderboard with a total of 35 points, which included their three bonus points.
For the Whitney round, Barry and Peta performed a rumba to "Didn't We Almost Have It All," and they earned 32 judges' points.
Derek said Barry had captured America's heart, and Billy said Barry "showed up" but he could challenge himself more in the steps.
Bruno acknowledged how there were no mistakes in the dance, and Carrie Ann noticed a new intensity and bravado in his dancing.
Barry and Peta defeated Jason and Daniella in their salsa dance off.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jason and Daniella finished in sixth place on the judges' leaderboard after receiving 33 points for their samba to "Higher Love."
Billy admitted Jason mouthing the song's words was distracting.
Bruno thought it was "a high content and high quality samba" but he had messed it up multiple times. And Carrie Ann said she'd like to see more snap, but Derek pointed out how it was a proper samba.
And finally, Harry and Rylee landed in seventh -- and last -- place on the leaderboard with 28 points for their Viennese waltz to "I Have Nothing."