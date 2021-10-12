Dancing with the Stars' 13 competing couples danced as Disney princes, princesses, heroes and good guys. Each couple also had to incorporate a set of specific moves known as "The Mickey Mouse Challenge" into their routine.
Melora and Artem took the stage with a quickstep routine set to the music from The Jungle Book.
Two couples tied for second place on the judges' leaderboard with 35 points: popstar and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson as well as social-media sensation Olivia Jade and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
JoJo and Jenna danced a waltz as Cinderella and Prince Charming, with JoJo being Prince Charming.
And Olivia and Val performed a samba inspired by The Lion King.
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber claimed fourth place on the leaderboard after dancing a salsa to Encanto that received 33 points from the judges.
Talk show host Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten tied for fifth place on the leaderboard with Jimmie and Emma after both couples earned a total of 32 judges' points for their respective dances.
Amanda and Alan took the stage with a 32-point worthy rumba inspired by Tarzan.
Jimmie and Emma performed a paso doble that paid tribute to Mulan in memory of Jimmie's father who had passed away.
While the dance only earned them 30 points, Jimmie and Emma received two bonus points at the end of the broadcast for their stellar integration of "The Mickey Mouse Challenge."
Two celebrities also tied for seventh place on the judges' leaderboard with 31 points: WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Spice Girl Melanie C.
The Miz and pro partner Witney Carson danced an Aladdin-style quickstep dressed as The Genie and Princes Jasmine, respectively, and Melanie C. and pro partner Gleb Savchenko performed a jazz routine inspired by Mary Poppins.
Ninth place on the judges' leaderboard went to NBA champion Iman Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach, who received 30 points from the judges for their Frozen-inspired foxtrot routine.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and pro partner Brandon Armstrong placed tenth on the judges' leaderboard with 29 points. Kenya and Brandon paid tribute to Moana by performing a contemporary routine.
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and pro partner Cheryl Burke, who were both finally able to return to the ballroom after COVID-19 diagnoses and quarantine, finished in eleventh place on the judges' leaderboard.
Cody and Cheryl walked away from the night with 27 points for their jive set to the music from A Goofy Movie.
Twelfth place on the judges' leaderboard belonged to The Bachelor star Matt James and pro partner Lindsay Arnold with 26 points.
Matt and Lindsay took the stage with a quickstep routine dressed as heroes from The Incredibles.
And finally, actor Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend and pro partner Sharna Burgess landed in thirteenth -- and last -- place on the judges' leaderboard with 25 points after the couple performed a Snow White-inspired waltz.
There was no elimination on the first night of Disney's two-night event. Tuesday night's Dancing with the Stars broadcast will feature the 13 couples dancing as "Disney Villains."