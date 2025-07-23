Derek met Hayley -- who was a contestant on Season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance before joining the DWTS Troupe -- when she was cast as one of the dancers for his and sister Julianne Hough's "Move Live Tour" in 2014.
Derek and Hayley, however, didn't begin dating until one year after working together.
Derek proposed marriage to Hayley in June 2022, and Derek gushed to Us Weekly at the time about how he loved calling Hayley his "fiancee" rather than just his girlfriend.
"I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together... Hayley is The One," Derek told the magazine at the time.
"I know she's just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she's so thoughtful, so caring, so loving."
Derek pointed out how he could tell Hayley is going to be an amazing mom by the way she treats animals and cares for their pets.
"I mean if she's even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids -- I just can't wait to see her be a mom," Derek said.
Derek and the pro dancer went on to tie the knot in August 2023, and their relationship was put to the test when Hayley entered a health crisis in 2023.
In early December 2023, Hayley became "disoriented" after a performance on the couple's "Symphony of Dance Tour" and was taken to the hospital, where she discovered she had a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.
Hayley went to the hospital only one day after Dancing with the Stars aired its Season 32 finale on ABC, when Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned champions.
A couple of weeks later, Hayley had a cranioplasty to replace a large portion of her skull that had been removed during her prior surgery.
Derek and Hayley made their first public appearance together when they went out walking in Los Angeles, CA, after her two surgeries in early February 2024.
A little over one year later, Hayley performed with Derek on Dancing with the Stars, and their emotional dance to "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone represented Hayley's healing journey and ultimate comeback.