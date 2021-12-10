'Dancing with the Stars' dancers and their significant others: Who is married to or dating whom? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/10/2021
Dancing with the Stars' professional dance partners are talented, charming and sexy -- so it isn't surprising DWTS viewers are interested in learning which pro dancers are married or in a relationship with whom.
Given the Dancing with the Stars community is so close and many of the professional dancers have been working together for so long, there are regularly rumors about which pro partners are hooking up or dating.