Dancing with the Stars' professional dance partners are sexy, talented and charming -- so it is not surprising DWTS viewers are interested in seeing which pro dancers are married or in a relationship with whom.

Given the Dancing with the Stars community is so close and many of the professional dancers have been working together for so long, there are regularly rumors about which pro partners are hooking up or dating.

Longtime DWTS pro Cheryl Burke has even admitted her past includes kissing Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- who was actually engaged to two different Dancing with the Stars female professional dancers before he married the second (Peta Murgatroyd) -- and that she also "tried to have fun" with Mark Ballas.  

"I think we all dated each other at one point," Burke said during an appearance on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole podcast in 2016.

Some Dancing with the Stars professional dancers have even walked down the aisle and married another DWTS dance partner!

So who is dating or married to whom? Which Dancing with the Stars professional dancers found love together, and which DWTS professional dancers found it elsewhere?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to find out who most of your favorite Dancing with the Stars professional dancers -- including Alec Mazo, Allison Holker, Anna TrebunskayaArtem Chigvintsev, Cheryl, Derek Hough, Emma Slater, Jenna JohnsonGleb Savchenko, Edyta Sliwinska, Kym Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Louis van Amstel, Mark, Maksim, Peta Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson -- are romantically involved with!

