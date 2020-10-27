Dancing with the Stars eliminated Monica Aldama and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy after the 10 remaining couples of Season 29 each took the stage with a new dance for "Villains Night" during Monday night's episode on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
The CHEER head coach and Val landed in the bottom-two couples along with The Real co-host and fashion correspondent Jeannie Mai and partner Brandon Armstrong based on the combination of judges' scores and home-viewer votes cast live as Dancing with the Stars aired in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday night.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were then able to vote to save one of the bottom-two couples from elimination.

Bruno voted to save Jeannie and Brandon, and Derek voted to save Monica and Val. Carrie Ann therefore served as the tiebreaker vote and opted to keep Jeannie and Brandon in the competition.

Prior to Monica and Val's ouster, each celebrity performed with his or her pro partner as a villain from the movies and television given Halloween is right around the corner.

Catfish creator and host Nev Schulman and partner Jenna Johnson finished the night in first place after they topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 30 out of 30 possible points from the Dancing with the Stars judges.

Nev and Jenna took the stage with a paso doble inspired by Black Swan, and Carrie Ann called the routine "breathtaking."

Three celebrities tied for second place on the judges' leaderboard with 27 points: figure skater and Olympic medalist Johnny Weir, rapper Nelly, and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson.

Johnny and partner Britt Stewart danced a Dracula-themed Viennese waltz.

Nelly and Daniella performed an Argentine tango routine inspired by Freddy Krueger.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Skai and Alan also impressed with an Argentine tango that paid tribute to Bride of Chucky.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Third place on the judges' leaderboard also turned out to be a three-way tie.

The following couples each earned 26 points from the judges: actress Justina Machado and partner Sasha Farber, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and partner Gleb Savchenko, and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and partner Cheryl Burke.

Justina and Sasha performed a tango that paid homage to the movie Carrie, and Chrishell and Gleb danced a paso doble that paid tribute to Maleficent.

AJ and Cheryl performed a tango routine inspired by Norman Bates from Psycho. The couple danced took the stage after Cheryl took a disturbing fall during a stage rehearsal and hit her head on the ballroom floor.

While the accident scared both Cheryl and AJ, Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks revealed that Cheryl is "okay" and doctors "cleared her to perform."

Eighth place on the judges' leaderboard went to Jeannie and Brandon, who received 25 points for their paso doble in which Jeannie dressed up as Hannibal Lecter.

A big surprise of the night was The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev finishing the night in ninth place -- only one spot away from the bottom of the judges' leaderboard.

Kaitlyn and Artem danced the paso doble inspired by Cruella De Vil and only received 24 points from the judges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kaitlyn has consistently delivered great performances so far this season, but Carrie Ann admitted this wasn't one of Kaitlyn's better dances and the reality TV star appeared to "give up" at one point during the tiring routine.

Carrie Ann therefore gave Kaitlyn and Artem a score of seven, while Derek gave them a score of nine. Bruno scored the pair an eight.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

And finally, Monica and Val landed in tenth -- and last -- place on the judges' leaderboard with 22 points.

Monica celebrated the character Nurse Ratchet from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest when she performed a jazz routine with Val.

Next Monday night, Dancing with the Stars will feature two dances from each celebrity and professional pairing as well as a dreaded double elimination.



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 29
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 29 NEWS