'Dancing with the Stars' cuts Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy after "Villains Night"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/27/2020
Dancing with the Stars eliminated Monica Aldama and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy after the 10 remaining couples of Season 29 each took the stage with a new dance for "Villains Night" during Monday night's episode on ABC.
The CHEER head coach and Val landed in the bottom-two couples along with The Real co-host and fashion correspondent Jeannie Mai and partner Brandon Armstrong based on the combination of judges' scores and home-viewer votes cast live as Dancing with the Stars aired in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday night.
Justina and Sasha performed a tango that paid homage to the movie Carrie, and Chrishell and Gleb danced a paso doble that paid tribute to Maleficent.
AJ and Cheryl performed a tango routine inspired by Norman Bates from Psycho. The couple danced took the stage after Cheryl took a disturbing fall during a stage rehearsal and hit her head on the ballroom floor.
Eighth place on the judges' leaderboard went to Jeannie and Brandon, who received 25 points for their paso doble in which Jeannie dressed up as Hannibal Lecter.
A big surprise of the night was The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev finishing the night in ninth place -- only one spot away from the bottom of the judges' leaderboard.
Kaitlyn and Artem danced the paso doble inspired by Cruella De Vil and only received 24 points from the judges.
Kaitlyn has consistently delivered great performances so far this season, but Carrie Ann admitted this wasn't one of Kaitlyn's better dances and the reality TV star appeared to "give up" at one point during the tiring routine.
Carrie Ann therefore gave Kaitlyn and Artem a score of seven, while Derek gave them a score of nine. Bruno scored the pair an eight.