Hilaria, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin who also starred on The Baldwins reality series, and Gleb were ousted from the Dancing with the Stars competition after they received the lowest combined total of judges' scores and home viewer votes that were cast live during the two-hour performance episode.
Gleb appeared particularly surprised by the fact he and Hilaria hadn't earned more of those votes.
"I'm so proud of you," Gleb whispered to Hilaria after the voting results were revealed.
Hilaria proceeded to share, "This has been an incredible experience. I am so grateful to all of you, and I'm grateful to my children and my family, and thank you guys for this. This has been wonderful. I'm cheering on everybody... This has been an amazing time."
Gleb called Hilaria a "superhero" before telling his celebrity partner, "You are an incredible mom to your amazing seven kids. You put so much love and passion into dance. You are truly inspirational and I am so happy I had a chance to dance with you."
While not necessarily the bottom-three couples, the other two celebrity and professional pairings who were in jeopardy were comedian Andy Richter and pro partner Emma Slater as well as Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro partner Pasha Pashkov.
Prior to the elimination portion of the evening, Tuesday night's episode featured each couple performing a dance on "Disney Night," which was a celebration of Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary.
Whitney and Mark took the stage with a Hamilton-themed foxtrot, and they ended up receiving the first nine of the season from Carrie Ann.
Carrie Ann praised Whitney's precision and technicality, adding, "The painting of that picture was incredible and insane!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And Derek said the "sensational" pair belong on Broadway together.
Three celebrities finished in a three-way tie for second place on the leaderboard with 24 points: film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix, podcaster and social-media sensation Alix Earle, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.
Elaine and pro partner Alan Bersten performed a quickstep routine inspired by the 2000 movie Space Mountain.
Carrie Ann said the routine was "amazing" and "brilliant." She dubbed Elaine a powerhouse of a woman.
Derek added, "I am so impressed with you, Elaine. There were a lot of steps and you didn't miss a beat."
Alix and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Viennese waltz inspired by the 2014 movie Maleficent.
"That was mesmerizing! It was magical. It was spell-binding. It truly was!" Derek gushed, adding how Alix had power, grace and fluidity in the dance.
Bruno added how the dance made him spin and it was gripping and haunting.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Jordan and pro partner Ezra Sosa took the stage with a quickstep to the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog.
"It was vivacious and yet always elegant. You are dance royalty," Bruno said.
Carrie Ann also said the dance was fun and animated, but also authentic.
Hilaria and Gleb tied for fifth place on the judges' leaderboard with 23 points alongside two other couples: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro partner Jan Ravnik as well as The Traitors Season 3 winner Dylan Efron and pro partner Daniella Karagach.
Hilaria and Gleb performed a Star Wars-themed quickstep, but it received mixed reviews from the judges.
In fact, Derek got in a little tiff with Carrie Ann and Bruno after he wasn't super impressed by the dance.
"The force is still with you!" Bruno shouted, adding how he didn't see Hilaria do anything wrong.
Carrie Ann commended Hilaria on dancing for herself and because it brings her joy, and she called her "a contender."
While Derek acknowledged that he could definitely see Hilaria's potential, he said he was still waiting for her "breakout" moment.
Carrie Ann and Bruno both seemed to disagree with Derek, thinking that this quickstep was a big moment for Hilaria on the show.
Jen and Jan danced a 23-point worthy jazz routine inspired by Aladdin.
Bruno thought the performance was "theatrical magic," but Carrie Ann said something about the dance didn't send her over the top.
Carrie Ann admitted that while she loved all the tricks, she wants the couple's routines to be more challenging moving forward.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Dylan and Daniella performed a quickstep routine inspired by the 2006 movie Cars.
Derek called Dylan "the quickstep king" but asked him for sharper head movements going forward.
Bruno also complimented the pair's footwork and said he noticed a lot of work had gone into the details.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Erwin and pro partner Witney Carson placed eighth on the judges' leaderboard with 22 points for their cha cha routine.
Robert and Witney took the stage with a Zootopia 2-themed dance.
Derek called Robert "captivating" but said there were a few "weird arms" during the performance and he could elongate his limbs more.
Bruno playfully noted how Robert was like "a cuddly koala" with great timing and crisp movements on the stage.
Danielle and Pasha tied with Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro partner Rylee Arnold for ninth place on the judges' leaderboard.
Each celebrity and professional pairing received 21 points for their routine.
Danielle and Pasha performed a quickstep inspired by the 1967 movie The Jungle Book.
Bruno admitted Danielle got thrown at one point in the routine and made a mistake, but Carrie Ann gushed about how she was great and the dance was so "fun and light."
Scott and Rylee danced the salsa inspired by the 2006 movie High School Musical.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carrie Ann said Scott "razzle-dazzled everyone" with that salsa and the choreography was "fantastic" but there was a little mishap with the turns.
Derek added how Scott has found his confidence in the competition.
And finally, Andy and Emma landed in eleventh -- and last -- place on the judges' leaderboard with 18 points.
Andy and Emma took the stage with a Viennese waltz inspired by the 2007 movie Ratatouille.