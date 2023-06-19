Dancing with the Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy just celebrated Father's Day with the most special gift.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peta, 36, gave birth to the couple's second child, another baby boy, on Sunday, June 18.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Peta shared on Father's Day that she was heading to the hospital, and she went on to post a video on Instagram Stories of herself wearing a hospital gown and resting in a hospital bed with Maksim by her side.

"We're having a baby!" Peta shouted in the video. "But what a rough night."

Several hours later, Maksim, 43, announced the birth of Baby No. 2 in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of himself holding their newborn, Maksim wrote, "Happy Father's Day to me #MadeInPeta."

Congratulatory comments rolled in from fans and friends, including members of the Dancing with the Stars family.

Emma Slater gushed in the comments, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father's Day!!!!"

Sharna Burgess wrote, "How perfect," and Maksim's brother Val Chmerkovskiy commented with three red-heart emojis.

Jenna Johnson -- Peta's sister-in-law who married Val -- added, "We love him so much."

Sasha Farber chimed in, writing, "Omggggggg epic," and Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, "Congrats. Uncle Al can't wait to [meet] you all."

Peta and Maksim's new baby joins their first-born son, Shai, 6.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Peta began documenting her second pregnancy -- including a babymoon to "paradise" with Maksim and Shai in April -- ever since announcing the big news in January that she was expecting again.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? (PHOTOS) 

The unexpected pregnancy occurred only months after Peta did a June 2022 interview in which she had revealed she was currently undergoing in vitro fertilization after suffering three miscarriages in the prior two years.

"It's been a long ride for our family. Each day of those two-and-a-half years I prayed for a miracle," Peta wrote June 9 on Instagram.

Alongside her post, Peta uploaded a video showing the moment she had learned she was pregnant again.

"I really was reluctant sharing this footage, but I realized this is my journey... not a pretty journey but... MY journey. I am a changed woman from these events, I think a better woman. Today I am happy and content, I am grateful and won't take things for granted," Peta wrote.

She continued, "I never thought this day at 39 weeks would come. It was an infatuation to be pregnant with my second child, I thought I needed it for my soul, to be full and whole. What I needed to realize and come to terms with was the fact that I am whole, I have a beautiful healthy family who love me and that I wasn't able to see."

Peta said the joy she and Maksim were experiencing at the time was "other worldly."

ADVERTISEMENT
"I never thought we were going to be here [at 39 weeks pregnant]," Peta wrote over a photo of Maksim kissing her belly. "I thank god everyday. It was all worth it."

Peta previously revealed that she got pregnant "all natural" this time around and it just "happened."

Peta told People earlier this year, "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

Peta explained she had finally taken a pregnancy test around the "six or seven-week" mark and was shocked to discover the results.

Peta competed on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars last fall, however, her participation in the competition ended up being unusually brief. She and her celebrity partner, actor Jason Lewis, were eliminated at the conclusion of Season 31's premiere when it streamed live on Disney+ on September 19.

Peta and Jason were eliminated after they landed in the bottom-two couples based on the combined total of judges' scores and viewer votes that were cast live throughout the two-hour premiere.

Dancing with the Stars' judges at the time -- Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli -- were then tasked with saving either The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her partner Pasha Pashkov (the other couple in the premiere's bottom-two) or Peta and Jason, and opted to save Teresa and Pasha.

When asked if she'd like to return to Dancing with the Stars despite her short stint on the show last year, Peta told Us Weekly in January, "I would love to be [a pro partner again], if they want me."

"I'm here, I'm willing," she noted. "I'll give birth and jump back in within, you know, the seven weeks that I did with Shai. I went back with Nick Viall that season, and I would gladly do it again."

Peta became a pro partner on Dancing with the Stars for Season 13 in 2011. She competed in a total of 14 seasons and claimed the mirrorball trophy twice.

Peta sat out of Season 23 while she was pregnant with Shai.

Peta and Maksim welcomed Shai together in January 2017, and then the couple got married in July 2017 of that year after five years of dating.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
While awaiting the birth of Baby No. 2, Maksim's sister-in-law, Jenna, gave birth to her son, Rome, with Val in January.

Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season is set to air on ABC, and stream simultaneously on Disney+, this fall. Alfonso has already teased having "fantastic" chemistry with his new co-host Julianne Hough.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 32
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 32 NEWS