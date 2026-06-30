The professional dancer and choreographer added, "But sometimes you have to leave what's comfortable to find what's meant for you."
Peta explained how relocating to Boca Raton is "the best decision" for her family, which includes Maksim and their three sons: Shai, 9, Rio, 3, and Milan, 11 months.
Peta noted her "boys are so happy" about the idea of heading to Florida.
"Our hearts are full, and we're incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida," Peta concluded in the caption.
The video showed Peta and Maksim, 46, with tears in their eyes as they were driving away from their Los Angeles house.
Peta teased "new beginnings" for her family and then showed a clip of her boys helping to pack up their belongings at their former home.
"Guys, so good," Peta could be heard telling her children. "Thank you."
Peta continued, "Do you know, guys, we're always going to remember this summer? The summer we moved to Florida."
The pair later shared another video in which they confirmed they had successfully moved to Florida.
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Peta and Maksim danced in their new backyard while the kids played outside, and Peta called the new place "home" in the caption.
"We did it... we moved to Florida," Peta shared.
"Leaving behind the place we'd called home for so many years wasn't easy, but sometimes the biggest leaps lead you exactly where you're meant to be."
She added, "The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it... it's everything we hoped for and more. Worth every box. Every goodbye. Every unknown. No looking back... only looking forward."
Maksim, for his part, posted a video via Instagram Stories of Rio playing in a sprinkler.
"It's when he says, 'Ready to go home' for me!" Maksim wrote.
"The feeling of accomplishment I'm feeling is insane! Every boy parent will understand!!!!"
Peta and Maksim's first son, Shai, was born in January 2017. The couple got married six months later in July 2017.
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The couple welcomed their third child in July 2024.
Peta and Maksim have experienced many ups and downs while trying to expand their family.