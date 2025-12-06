"I think what I love most about Alan is we are very different and I need someone who is -- this is going to sound very unromantic -- but he is so practical and logical thinking. And he is so matter of fact," Emma shared during a joint appearance with Alan on the December 2 episode of the "House of Maher" podcast, which is hosted by Olympic rugby player and Alan's former DWTS partner, Ilona Maher.
"I love his humor; I love to laugh. It's a really big thing, to me, to laugh in my relationship. But I love the fact that he really does show affection to me and he takes care of me and I love his heart."
A source had told Us Weekly in October 2024 that Emma and Alan were "hooking up" but their romance was "not new."
The couple then confirmed their romance in April by sharing a steamy onstage kiss while performing in the last show of the DWTS: Live! 2025 tour.
A Dancing with the Stars audience member posted footage of the shocking moment via TikTok and called Emma and Alan's smooch "the greatest hard launch of all time."
Alan is apparently proud of his girlfriend, as he quipped of her good looks, "Have you seen her?"
He continued, "[I love] the fact that Emma cares so much about everyone. [Even if] she's never met them before, she's going to care. She's going to try to help them out."
Alan also praised the blonde beauty for helping him out "so much" in life.
"So on top of just how beautiful our lives are and how romantic we can be and all that, she really wants me to be a better person. And I think that's important," Alan shared.
Alan also boasted about how Emma "loves to learn," and he added, "I'm somebody that's so attracted to passion and growth and wanting to be better. I'm really attracted to drive and Emma does that all the time."
Alan pointed out, for example, how Emma is constantly reading or researching something.
"She got her real estate license for fun. She got her notary license for fun. She just likes to learn things. It's so attractive to see somebody progressing and getting better and learning," Alan noted.
Alan also gave Emma "credit" for her "communication" and pushing him to talk about his feelings, which he deemed "so important."
He elaborated, "I am a very vulnerable person. I just grew up to move past [something], like, 'I'm fine. I don't need to talk about it.' And Emma is really good at like, 'Let's talk about it and get through it,' which I love doing."
Alan said he's learned to just listen to Emma when she's venting and not necessarily looking for help or advice.
"And she is the reason I'm getting better and more patient with everything, because I'm like, 'Oh, I don't need to just jump in and try to fix things. Let's just take a second and process,'" Alan shared.
Emma, in turn, complimented Alan's communication skills at well, saying that's a "key" quality she needs in a partner.
Emma praised Alan for inspiring her to start "apologizing more" since she's "quite stubborn."
Alan corrected Emma by saying she's actually "opinionated -- but in the best way."
Alan clarified, "I love how opinionated you are, and you care about things and you're passionate. I don't think I would like it if you were just a pushover, like, 'Whatever you want!'"
Alan and Emma had spent Christmas 2024 in the U.K. with Emma's family, and this year, they'll most likely be celebrating with Alan's family in the Midwest.
Emma, Alan and their fellow DWTS pros will then hit the road for the next Dancing with the Stars tour, which will run from January 2026 through May 2026.
"I'm with my baby and my dog, and it's so amazing that we get to do what we love, dance in front of thousands of people every day. And it's just fun," Alan gushed.
Dancing with the Stars fans began speculating Emma and Alan were more than just friends when a photo surfaced on X of the pair walking hand-in-hand in Fall 2024.
Prior to getting involved with Alan, Emma was married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber. They had an on-again, off-again relationship for more than 10 years.
While fans may assume it's difficult for Emma and Sasha to work together and see each other all the time on Dancing with the Stars, Emma assured Us in June 2024 that they've been able to stay "close friends."
She told the magazine at the time, "He's somebody who's in my life forever. It's a true genuine connection and he's the best person, just absolutely amazing. We just get on really, really well."
Emma pointed out how mutual respect is the driving force behind the pair's amicable relationship post-divorce.
But Emma claimed at the time she wasn't ready to put herself back out there and begin dating again.
"I'm still really happy just dating myself, honestly," Emma said, adding how she was focusing on her career.
"I'm in such a good place of not really needing to be with anybody that I'm not worried about it. I'm good."
Emma shared on "The Viall Files" in August 2023 how she and Sasha were "still like family" after their split.
"It isn't even really that the love is not there; it's actually not that at all," Emma said of Sasha.
"We're just potentially in two different places, but the hard part was that the love actually didn't go [away]. We still have that."
Emma told Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall it was "the kid thing" that caused "friction" and broke them up. Emma wasn't ready for a baby, while Sasha allegedly wanted a child as soon as possible.
"It's very interesting because I do want to have kids; I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids, because I think -- well, I know -- that he is ready for that," Emma shared at the time.
She added, "It's not something I take lightly, and I don't want to enter into something that I'm not sure about, because I just would never do that."
Emma also revealed how she planned to keep her next relationship more private.
Emma and Sasha met in 2009 while performing on Broadway's "Burn The Floor" and they began dating in 2011. The pair broke up once before in 2014.
During that 2014 break, Emma told Glamour, "I don't think we're supposed to finish together."
"I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I'm always going to be his best friend," she elaborated. "It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends."
Emma and Sasha eventually got back together and then Sasha proposed marriage to the blonde beauty in 2016. The former couple tied the knot in a "fairy tale" wedding in Los Angeles two years later.