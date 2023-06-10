Dancing with the Stars couple Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have celebrated their first "magical" week with their new baby girl, Nikita Sofia.

Pasha took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 7 and posted a video montage of sweet moments he and Daniella have had with Nikita since the baby's May 30th birth.

"We are in love. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Nikita," Pasha captioned the video.

And Daniella wrote in the comments, "Crying. I love our little fam so much."

The video started with an image of Pasha and Daniella snuggling their little bundle of joy on the couch.

"1st week with our sweet girl," Pasha wrote over the footage, which included clips of Daniella in her hospital gown and watching the show FRIENDS while in labor.

Footage progressed to Daniella enduring "labor shenanigans" to the "magical moment" the new mom held her newborn for the first time.

Pasha went on to write, "I told [Nikita] a long story of How I Met Her Mother," before he showed off a picture of Nikita bundled up in a cute brown wrap for an Instagram post.

Daniella then got discharged from the hospital and Nikita enjoyed her first car ride around Los Angeles.

Once the pair returned home, Daniella and Pasha drank coffee out of "MOM" and "DAD" mugs.

"Enjoyed being back home," Pasha wrote on the video. "Got flowers for our champ mama and Nikita's first flower."

At that point, the video showed Daniella holding a bouquet of red roses in one hand and a single red rose in her other hand.
Pasha then documented Nikita resting in "daddy's fav sleeping pose" before having "deep conversations with mama" and contemplating her existence by staring into the sunlight.

Danielle was then shown going on her first stroller walk outdoors with the baby.

The video concluded with Pasha writing, "Week 2, here we go. Sending kisses."

Daniella later posted a photo of herself sleeping on the couch with Nikita.

"We've truly been dreaming of these precious moments," Daniella gushed via Instagram Stories.

Nikita arrived three days after her father's birthday.

Daniella announced she's pregnant and expecting her first child with Pasha in late November 2022.

"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," the couple wrote alongside a heart at the time. "We love you more than words could ever express."

Daniella and Pasha had posted a professional photo of the pair embracing in sweats and Nike sneakers while Daniella held up a baby sneaker.

Daniella and Pasha got married in July 2014 after four years of dating, Us Weekly reported.

Daniella and Pasha have been longtime dance partners, before ever joining Dancing with the Stars.

The couple appeared on World of Dance's second season, and then Daniella became a member of Dancing with the Stars' Troupe.

Pasha first competed as pro on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, when Daniella was a member of the show's Troupe in 2019.

Daniella was promoted to a professional partner for Season 29, and she and rapper Nelly finished her first season as a pro in third place.

Daniella went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars' 30th season with NBA player Iman Shumpert. The pair won the mirrorball trophy after an especially memorable freestyle routine.

"We just had such a good time and that's all we cared about," Daniella told Us following her first DWTS win.

"That's all we wanted to do is just have a good finale. It's the last time we get to dance together and we enjoyed the crap out of it."

For Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which moved from ABC to Disney+ and aired late last year, Daniella and Pasha competed against each other with their celebrity partners -- actor and fitness enthusiast Joseph Baena and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, respectively.

Neither couple made it to the semifinals, but both Joseph and Teresa gave their best effort.

Daniella and Pasha are going to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary this July.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

