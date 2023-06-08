"First time in Barbados did not disappoint!" Britt captioned a video of herself walking in the sand on Instagram.
Britt tagged Daniel as the photographer, writing that "of course" he'd be with her.
On Wednesday night, Britt also posted an additional gallery of photos from the couple's trip.
"We are so grateful for the time spent on this wonderful island," she captioned the gallery.
"It was a first for both of us! In our travels this year we have had the opportunity to experience so much together. Beauty, relaxation, adventure, luxury, the most kind people and SO MUCH MORE! We canâ€™t wait for more travels together in the future!"
This wasn't the couple's first big trip this year.
In March, the lovebirds visited Maui and appeared to have a great time together.
"HAWAII," Britt captioned a slideshow of photos from the getaway at the time, including one sweet picture of Daniel kissing her on the cheek. "Couldn't be more grateful for this week in paradise with @danieldurant."
The pair apparently fell for each other while competing on Dancing with the Stars late last year, which premiered in September 2022, or shortly thereafter. They also spent some time together on the show's tour.
"My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day!" Daniel captioned a selfie photo with Britt on February 14, which made their romance Instagram official.
In the photo, Britt had her arms wrapped around Daniel's neck, and they were both smiling.
And Britt uploaded a Valentine's Day post of her own via Instagram, a video of the couple dancing and goofing around. The video was set to "Fall in Love with You" by Montell Fish, and she captioned it with a red-heart emoji.
Congratulatory messages poured in from the Dancing with the Stars family, some of whom suggested they had an inkling during the season that a love connection had been forming between Britt and Daniel.
"I knew it!!!!! Congrats!" Season 31 finalist Wayne Brady wrote.