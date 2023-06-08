Dancing with the Stars couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant's romance is heating up with a romantic vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Britt and the actor recently left the U.S. and enjoyed a tropical getaway to Sandals Royal Barbados.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

"First time in Barbados did not disappoint!" Britt captioned a video of herself walking in the sand on Instagram.

Britt tagged Daniel as the photographer, writing that "of course" he'd be with her.

On Wednesday night, Britt also posted an additional gallery of photos from the couple's trip.

"We are so grateful for the time spent on this wonderful island," she captioned the gallery.

"It was a first for both of us! In our travels this year we have had the opportunity to experience so much together. Beauty, relaxation, adventure, luxury, the most kind people and SO MUCH MORE! We canâ€™t wait for more travels together in the future!"

"@sandalsresorts @sandalsbarbados THANK YOU!! #sandalsroyalbarbados"

This wasn't the couple's first big trip this year.

In March, the lovebirds visited Maui and appeared to have a great time together.

"HAWAII," Britt captioned a slideshow of photos from the getaway at the time, including one sweet picture of Daniel kissing her on the cheek. "Couldn't be more grateful for this week in paradise with @danieldurant."

Britt confirmed her relationship with the CODA actor in February.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The pair apparently fell for each other while competing on Dancing with the Stars late last year, which premiered in September 2022, or shortly thereafter. They also spent some time together on the show's tour.

"My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day!" Daniel captioned a selfie photo with Britt on February 14, which made their romance Instagram official.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In the photo, Britt had her arms wrapped around Daniel's neck, and they were both smiling.

And Britt uploaded a Valentine's Day post of her own via Instagram, a video of the couple dancing and goofing around. The video was set to "Fall in Love with You" by Montell Fish, and she captioned it with a red-heart emoji.

Congratulatory messages poured in from the Dancing with the Stars family, some of whom suggested they had an inkling during the season that a love connection had been forming between Britt and Daniel.

"I knew it!!!!! Congrats!" Season 31 finalist Wayne Brady wrote.

Emma Slater gushed, "Ahhhhh there it is!!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT
And Koko Iwasaki commented, "You already know how I feeeeeeeellllll."

Daniel, who is deaf, gushed to Us Weekly late last year how Britt was studying and rapidly picking up American Sign Language as they rehearsed together for Dancing with the Stars.

"She knows how to sign, she's learning how to sign," Daniel shared in September.

"Before, my interpreter... he'd be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it's nice. She understands me."

The Switched at Birth alum added of Britt, "She's such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it's amazing. And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me."

Britt also boasted about Daniel's "story, passion and heart" at the time.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Britt has competed on three seasons of Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner.

Britt finished Season 29 with Johnny Weir in sixth place, but she was eliminated early from Season 30 with Martin Kove.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 31
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 31 NEWS