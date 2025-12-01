Ahead of Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 finale on Tuesday, November 25, Witney posted a screenshot via Instagram Reels of her private texts with husband Carson McAllister in which he was seemingly praising a dance routine.
Witney responded to her husband, "I saw! They are trying to get votes."
Witney and her celebrity partner, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, competed against Dylan -- who won The Traitors' third season -- and pro partner Daniella Karagach all season long.
Given Zac is a famous actor who has starred in films such as The Lucky One and The Greatest Showman, Zac's presence in the ballroom naturally may have boosted the votes Dylan and Daniella received that night.
And Witney, based on the screenshot, appeared to think Zac's attendance in the audience was a ploy to secure his little brother more votes in the Dancing with the Stars competition.
Many fans were angry or disappointed in Witney for the "crazy" remark.
"I'd bet everything I have that the only reason Zac never went to watch Dylan (until last week) is to avoid this specific situation: being uncredited for the work and progress he made this season and people saying he only moved on [because] of Zac," one critic wrote, according to People.
Another person reportedly added, "You text those things to your hubby to get it out... you don't then post said texts to your social media pageï¸."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
One person reportedly wrote, "I don't think there's anything wrong with this and was not said in a shady way lol."
The Witney supporter continued, "Every celeb contestant will use any connection they can to get votesï¸ and like it was an unspoken thing that they were holding out on Zac being there to drum up suspense for when he'd finally show."
A third person reportedly commented, "I mean, she's not wrong. They're all trying to get votes. It's a competition! Maybe I just don't see it but I don't get what's so wrong about the text, it didn't even sound snarky (to me)."
People reached out to Witney, Dylan and Zac on Saturday, November 29, but none of them have yet to publicly address the incident.