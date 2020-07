By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2020



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

has axed host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews ahead of the series' 29th season because ABC says the show is headed in a different creative direction.Tom unexpectedly announced he will not be returning to for its Fall 2020 edition on Monday evening."Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he tweeted."It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"Tom has been hosting since it premiered on ABC in 2005 -- a span that has covered 28 seasons and over 400 episodes.One of Tom's Twitter followers asked, "Is this you finally becoming a contestant?"Tom, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2012, replied, "Um...no."Tom subsequently shared the same statement on Instagram and added in the caption, "Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner!"Comments of love and support poured in from the family, including many of the dancing pros and former participants.ABC confirmed Tom's departure and also revealed Erin wasn't asked back for ' next season in a media statement obtained by Us Weekly. Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and ' production company BBC Studios said."Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."Erin, who began serving as co-host of in 2014, has yet to publicly comment on the surprising casting shakeup.Many fans are wondering if Tom and Erin's exits are a result of production changes this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or budget cuts.ABC did not clarify whether ' fall season will feature new co-hosts.ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently commented on ' production in these uncertain and unprecedented times."I have seen the presentation from the producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," Burke told Deadline."We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."The only confirmed celebrity competing on ' new season thus far is Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe While a premiere date for ' new edition has yet to be announced, the show is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the pandemic.Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.Spoilers have leaked on when The Bachelorette will begin filming, what the cast will look like , and where the season will take place