"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he tweeted.
"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
Tom has been hosting Dancing with the Stars since it premiered on ABC in 2005 -- a span that has covered 28 seasons and over 400 episodes.
One of Tom's Twitter followers asked, "Is this you finally becoming a contestant?"
Tom, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2012, replied, "Um...no."
Tom subsequently shared the same statement on Instagram and added in the caption, "Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner!"
Comments of love and support poured in from the Dancing with the Stars family, including many of the dancing pros and former participants.
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and Dancing with the Stars' production company BBC Studios said.
"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
Erin, who began serving as co-host of Dancing with the Stars in 2014, has yet to publicly comment on the surprising casting shakeup.
Many fans are wondering if Tom and Erin's exits are a result of production changes this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or budget cuts.
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently commented on Dancing with the Stars' production in these uncertain and unprecedented times.
"I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," Burke toldDeadline.
"We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."
While a premiere date for Dancing with the Stars' new edition has yet to be announced, the show is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the pandemic.
Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.