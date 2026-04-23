Maura responded, "I have. I'm a strong believer in manifesting. I had it on my vision board. And now it is happening, which I cannot believe, and I know it's going to be so, so hard, but because I really want to do it, I'm going to put my all into it."
Maura, however, admitted she has "two left feet."
"So it might not go too well," she clarified, adding how her male pro partner will has his work cut out for him.
And Ciara, who was unable to attend the Get Real House event in person, reportedly told attendees she's "so excited" to join Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 cast in a video message.
"I had some unfinished business here in New York City that I needed to wrap up... [but] I feel like this is the perfect moment," Ciara noted.
"I feel like I'm opening a new chapter, and I'm so excited to share it with all of you guys. Can't wait to put my energy on the dance floor. And Maura, I can't wait to share the dance floor with my fellow Faithful."
Ciara's casting was decided amid a Summer House scandal in which her ex, West Wilson, just confirmed his relationship with fellow Summer House star Amanda Batula in March.
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"There's an old phrase: The best way to get over a lover is to dance with a stranger. We really thought this was the perfect opportunity for that," Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV toldVariety.
"We're really excited. We had a Zoom with her, and she couldn't have been lovelier. And by the time we start with [DWTS] in September, this Summer House scandal will be old. I think that, regardless of that, and whether or not you know anything about Ciara, if you watch Dancing with the Stars, you're going to fall in love with her."
Rob also shared that Maura's casting was in response to fans demanding to see her on the reality dancing competition.
"You listen to what people are saying, and what the buzz is -- and certainly with Dancing, people will tell you!" Rob told Variety.
"Last year with Dylan Efron, you just immediately heard, 'He needs to go on Dancing!' So that was the same thing with Maura. It was a pretty easy call. It happened pretty soon after that finale aired."
The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced in September. The series is set to premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+.
Rumors had circulated last year that Ciara could end up onDancing with the Stars' 34th season, which aired in Fall 2025.
Ciara confirmed at the time she'd be interested in putting on a pair of dancing shoes.
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"Yeah, why not? I mean, I grew up dancing," Ciara toldUs Weekly last year. "I did ballet for 10 years. Why not?... I would love that, honestly, but whatever's right for me at the right time."
Ciara also revealed at the time she'd love to partner with someone who would be "hard" on her, such as Val Chmerkovskiy.