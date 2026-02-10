Dancing with the Stars has announced its first-ever convention for fans called "Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" this summer.

"Dancing with the Stars Con 2026," which will include a live show and celebrity appearances, will be taking place from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

The three-day convention, which was announced live on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, will be "a celebration of all things Dancing with the Stars."

The convention will showcase live dance performances featuring the show's pro dancers and special guests, a game show, interactive live panels and photo experiences, exhibits, merchandise, and more.

The Dancing with the Stars pros who were announced as participating in the convention in the initial announcement are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Jan Ravnik, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli also signed on for the event, as well as Troupe dancer Hailey Bills.

The former DWTS contestants who will appear at the convention will include Amanda Kloots, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Ginger Zee, Hannah Brown, Joey Graziadei, Johnny Weir, Jojo Siwa, Kristi Yamaguchi, Phaedra Parks, Rashad Jennings, Rumer Willis, Whitney Leavitt, and Xochitl Gomez.

There will be a presale for Verizon customers on the Verizon app beginning on Thursday, February 12, People reported.

All tickets for the convention, including VIP packages, will then go on sale Saturday, February 14 at 10PM PT on DWTSCON.com.

"Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it's about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance," Dancing with the Stars executive producer Ryan O'Dowd said in a statement obtained by the magazine.

"For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we're thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special."

The Dancing with the Stars convention will commence two months after the show's nationwide tour ends on May 13 in Ohio.
Dancing with the Stars wrapped its 34th season late last year.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars had its strongest finale with over nine million viewers since Bindi Irwin and former pro Derek Hough's victory in 2015.
