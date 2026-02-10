There will be a presale for Verizon customers on the Verizon app beginning on Thursday, February 12, Peoplereported.
All tickets for the convention, including VIP packages, will then go on sale Saturday, February 14 at 10PM PT on DWTSCON.com.
"Dancing with the Stars has always been about more than just competition, it's about courage, connection, and the unforgettable moments that bring people together through dance," Dancing with the Stars executive producer Ryan O'Dowd said in a statement obtained by the magazine.
"For years our fans have been clamoring for even more ways to engage with the show, and we're thrilled to have created this rare and immersive opportunity to experience the magic, the music, the movement, the emotion, and the heart that continues to make this show so special."
The Dancing with the Stars convention will commence two months after the show's nationwide tour ends on May 13 in Ohio.
