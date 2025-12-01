Dancing with the Stars alum Whitney Leavitt has finally addressed her rumored feud with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Jen Affleck.

After Jen and her pro partner Jan Ravnik were ousted from Dancing with the Stars during the Halloween-themed episode, she suggested she had a falling out with Whitney, who survived the spooky performance show and ultimately made it to the Season 34 semifinals.

During the November 27 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Whitney about rumored tensions between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars.

"Jen said, 'The minute there's an opportunity, you say you've always wanted it,' and implied that you only wanted to audition for Dancing with the Stars because she did. What is your response to that?" Alex asked Whitney.

"I only auditioned because she did? Oh, umm, that's wild," Whitney, 32, replied with a laugh.

"I've always wanted to be a part of this show. I think everybody can have the same dream and everyone can have the same goal, and we just happened to have the same dream and the same goal. I'm just so happy that we both got to do that."

Rumors of a feud sparked after Jen got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the show's October 28 episode.

When Jen learned her fate in the competition, Whitney appeared to smirk before covering her mouth.

"I thought I was getting eliminated every Tuesday. Every single Tuesday, I was, like, mentally preparing myself," Whitney claimed.

"So in that moment, I felt two emotions. One was, 'Oh my god, they didn't call my name. But now, oh my god, my friend's going home.' [There were] two emotions... It was relief, but then it was, 'Oh no, someone is going home and now leaving this experience.'"

Whitney told Alex that she didn't even remember smiling during Jen's Dancing with the Stars departure.

"But if anything, it was relief, like, 'They didn't call my name. I get to do this one more week,'" Whitney clarified, before adding how she felt no excitement whatsoever about Jen's ouster.
"No, there is never excitement when anybody get eliminated, but there is definitely relief. When they don't call your name in that moment, [you take a breath]."

In late October, Jen expressed support for comedian Andy Richter and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin during a TikTok live session with her followers, according to Us Weekly.

"Honestly, I've said since Day 1, 'I'm on the show and I'm voting for Robert.' He just has an amazing story. I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't get into it," Jen said.

(The wives who star on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are also known for starting the viral #MomTok sensation on TikTok.)

Jen pointed out at the time, however, that fans would "have to wait for Season 3" of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to find out why she and Whitney -- who had briefly left the #MomTok social media group after Season 1 -- were at odds.

"Okay, we'll end this Live now," Jen quipped, before Jan stressed that he didn't want to be involved in any of the drama.

Whitney addressed Jen's biting remark by saying they both understand what it's like to be in the public eye.

"Jen understands... being in the reality space, getting the hate -- she's experienced it," Whitney told Alex on her podcast.

"So it sucked. It didn't feel great that she fed into that, that she decided to go on a live and say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for her.' I mean, she could have just said who she was voting for. She didn't need to say who she wasn't voting for."

Whitney confirmed "there's definitely more story there" with Jen and their relationship "is not great" right now.

"I don't really know if there is one right now," Whitney noted.

"There was a lot that happened while we were doing Dancing with the Stars. We were also filming Secret Lives during the time. So I know the audience is going to be able to see that story when [Season 4 of Secret Lives] comes out next year."

Whitney teased how "feelings were hurt on both sides" with Jen "and there wasn't a mutual understanding."

But Whitney slammed her estranged friend by saying, "But I can tell you what I didn't do! I didn't go online and say, 'I'm not supporting you and I'm not rooting for you.' Yeah, it just sucked."

As shown on Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, there was already tension brewing between the women prior to their stint on Dancing with the Stars.

"I'm really conflicted with my relationship with Whitney because a couple of months ago, she really was the only person that was there for me during the lowest point of my life, but the minute I left MomTok, I never heard from her," Jen shared in a confessional, according to People.

"She became best friends with Demi, the one person who was bullying me during that time."

Whitney, however, didn't understand why Jen seemed so bothered.

"I definitely think Whitney is only here for herself and her own opportunities, and that our friendships within the group were actually never real or genuine to her," Jen said on the show.

Whitney was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on November 18, one episode shy of the Season 34 finale.

"I feel a rollercoaster of emotions. I feel grateful, but I also feel sad," Whitney explained to Alex.

"Something that I think is really important for any fan of Dancing with the Stars to understand is you are with these people every single day, and you're doing really vulnerable things... and there is a camera around you 24/7 and then it just stops. It ends. And so it felt like a huge breakup for me."

Whitney reiterated how she never thought she was going to make it that far on the show.

"At the end of every dance, I just wanted to soak it all in and enjoy every moment, because I didn't know when it was going to be my last. But when it was, I wasn't prepared for that," she concluded.




