Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke has dished about her dating life more than one year after filing for divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm literally dating myself," Cheryl told E! News at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on June 2.

"I know that sounds so, like, cliche, 'Okay whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment."

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Cheryl therefore hasn't been looking for love on dating apps. It appears sheâ€™s hoping to be set up or organically bump into someone with potential.

"I haven't been a great picker," she admitted.

"But until I change that pattern -- I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me."

Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew, whom she began dating on and off in 2007, in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage, and the pair finalized their divorce in September of that year.

Cheryl and Matthew's split turned nasty when they had a court battle for custody of their dog Ysabella, but Cheryl announced in January she was awarded full custody of the dog.

"I'm dating my dog for god's sake," Cheryl joked. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."

Cheryl, who announced her retirement from Dancing with the Stars in November after competing on the show for 26 seasons and 16 years, said sheâ€™s trying to better herself and focus on new projects and endeavors -- including the launch of an upcoming podcast.

Cheryl had been hoping to be promoted to co-host or judge on Dancing with the Stars, which will air Season 32 on ABC this fall, but executives went with Julianne Hough as Alfonso Ribeiro's co-host and Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as the judging panel.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? (PHOTOS) 
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The other veteran judge, Len Goodman, died in April at age 78 only five months after announcing his Dancing with the Stars retirement.

"For me, it's been more about working myself from the inside out, and it's been an interesting ride the last couple years, but I've learned so much," Cheryl shared.

"It puts everything into perspective, life in general. I defined myself by everything that I shouldn't have in a way because it's so temporary -- whether it's your job, or your marriage or whatever it is, right?"

Cheryl explained that "at the end of the day, it really starts with you," adding, "and you're stuck with you and you better like yourself. And I've done a lot of work, and finally I can say I do."

Cheryl noted how she's "a work in progress" not until forever."

The pro dancer and choreographer said, "It's been something that has been, in a way, enlightening that I want to continue to share with the world. Because I think, I'm no professional by any means, but I have definitely lived a lot already."

For Matthew's part, the Boy Meets World and Brotherly Love alum is currently dating girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from the girl group TLC, and they seem to be in love.

Matthew has said on his "Brotherly Love Pod" podcast that his chemistry with Rozonda is off the charts and he can be himself around her.

ADVERTISEMENT
And Rozonda told Page Six of her romance with Matthew in March, "It's real and there is nothing fake about it. I'm here with him because I want to be and he wants to be. We're just so happy, we really are."

"I honestly didn't think that I would experience what I'm experiencing now, and I was okay with that. He has changed everything [about] the way I look at relationships. It's so different," she concluded.

Cheryl joined Dancing with the Stars all the way back in Season 2 and won two mirrorball trophies over the years. The brunette beauty graced the ballroom almost every season since she joined the show, with the exception of five seasons to pursue other career interests.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Cheryl placed second on Dancing with the Stars twice and finished in third place a total of four times.

The pro dancer also finished in second place on the first season of I Can Do That, losing to Nicole Scherzinger. The talent competition aired on NBC in 2015.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 31
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 31 NEWS