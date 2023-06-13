Cheryl therefore hasn't been looking for love on dating apps. It appears sheâ€™s hoping to be set up or organically bump into someone with potential.
"I haven't been a great picker," she admitted.
"But until I change that pattern -- I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me."
Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew, whom she began dating on and off in 2007, in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage, and the pair finalized their divorce in September of that year.
Cheryl and Matthew's split turned nasty when they had a court battle for custody of their dog Ysabella, but Cheryl announced in January she was awarded full custody of the dog.
"I'm dating my dog for god's sake," Cheryl joked. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."
Cheryl, who announced her retirement from Dancing with the Stars in November after competing on the show for 26 seasons and 16 years, said sheâ€™s trying to better herself and focus on new projects and endeavors -- including the launch of an upcoming podcast.
"For me, it's been more about working myself from the inside out, and it's been an interesting ride the last couple years, but I've learned so much," Cheryl shared.
"It puts everything into perspective, life in general. I defined myself by everything that I shouldn't have in a way because it's so temporary -- whether it's your job, or your marriage or whatever it is, right?"
Cheryl explained that "at the end of the day, it really starts with you," adding, "and you're stuck with you and you better like yourself. And I've done a lot of work, and finally I can say I do."
Cheryl noted how she's "a work in progress" not until forever."
The pro dancer and choreographer said, "It's been something that has been, in a way, enlightening that I want to continue to share with the world. Because I think, I'm no professional by any means, but I have definitely lived a lot already."
For Matthew's part, the Boy Meets World and Brotherly Love alum is currently dating girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from the girl group TLC, and they seem to be in love.
Matthew has said on his "Brotherly Love Pod" podcast that his chemistry with Rozonda is off the charts and he can be himself around her.
And Rozonda told Page Six of her romance with Matthew in March, "It's real and there is nothing fake about it. I'm here with him because I want to be and he wants to be. We're just so happy, we really are."
"I honestly didn't think that I would experience what I'm experiencing now, and I was okay with that. He has changed everything [about] the way I look at relationships. It's so different," she concluded.
Cheryl joined Dancing with the Stars all the way back in Season 2 and won two mirrorball trophies over the years. The brunette beauty graced the ballroom almost every season since she joined the show, with the exception of five seasons to pursue other career interests.