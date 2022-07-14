And Alfonso, champion of Dancing with the Stars' nineteenth season and the current host of America's Funniest Home Videos, will be joining Tyra as the show's new co-host.
"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Alfonso said in a statement.
"Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."
And Tyra shared how she's known the actor -- who's also fondly known for his former comedic role as Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air -- since she was 19 years old.
"He always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," Tyra shared of her new co-host.
"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"
"Dancing with the Stars has always been a trailblazer," Derek told ET. "They've always been the first to do things."
Dancing with the Stars premiered in 2005 on ABC, but Walt Disney Television executive Dana Walden said the popular show leaving its original network supports ABC's initiative to "significantly" expand its unscripted slate.
Dana also said in an April statement this will be a great opportunity to introduce Dancing with the Stars "to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+."
ABC announced in July 2020 that Tyra, the former America's Got Talent and America's Next Top Model host, would be joining Dancing with the Stars as its new host and executive producer because the show planned to embark on "a new creative direction."
Many fans were especially disappointed to see Tom go considering he had served as the host of Dancing with the Stars since the series premiered on ABC in 2005 -- a span that covered 28 seasons and over 400 episodes.
Tyra has also been subjected to backlash for flubbing her lines and altering the show's format since joining the reality dancing competition.
"I don't read it," Tyra told Extra of criticism in October 2020, when Dancing with the Stars' 29th season was airing. "But they show me the ratings and I'm [confused]. I think a lot of it honestly is just people don't like change."
Tyra claimed it was "unprecedented how many more people" were tuning into the show once she became host.
"I know the network is happy because the network [is full of] business people that chose me," Tyra insisted at the time.
She vented that some people are just "unhappy" and can be "nasty," adding, "And so, why am I going to look at that crap?! I've just got to keep going."
When Derek served as a pro partner onDancing with the Stars, he was crowned champion and won the mirrorball trophy a whopping six times. He also sat on the judging panel for Seasons 29 and 30.
Dancing with the Stars' 30th season concluded with NBA champion Iman Shumpert and his professional partner Daniella Karagach winning the mirrorball trophy over the runner-up couple JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson.