'Dancing with the Stars' Alix Earle reacts to speculation Braxton Berrios relationship is over
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/01/2025
Alix Earle has set the record straight on her relationship with boyfriend Braxton Berrios after he was noticeably absent from the Dancing with the Stars finale.
Alix, 24, finished Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in second place with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Tuesday, November 25, but Braxton -- a wide receiver who plays for the NFL's Houston Texans -- was nowhere in sight.
Alix therefore addressed speculation that she and Braxton had split via TikTok on Friday, November 28.
"Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together," a TikTok user commented on one of Alix's videos recapping her Dancing with the Stars experience.
Alix replied, "He couldn't come bc of football."
The social media influencer and Braxton began dating in 2023, according to E! News.
Since Braxton was unable to attend Alix's Dancing with the Stars performance shows, many fans expressed concern about Alix's relationship status.
Although Braxton wasn't sitting in the Dancing with the Stars' ballroom for Alix's final dances of the season, he showed his support for the blonde beauty by taping a message for her that aired during the final episode.
Braxton gushed in his pre-recorded Dancing with the Stars video clip, "I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows. Good luck. Have fun, babe."
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro partner Ezra Sosa came in third place, and The Traitors Season 3 winner Dylan Efron and pro partner Daniella Karagach came in fourth place on the Season 34 finale.
Although Alix didn't win the season, she apparently left the show with a new best friend in Val.
"Being able to dance every day has been so amazing, so fulfilling and therapeutic," Alix told E! News.
"And then having such a good best friend along the way, who constantly uplifts me and supports me every day, is just so nice."
"[It] went by so fast and [there was] so much adrenaline going into tonight," Alix said after the finale.
"So when it's all done, I feel like it just hit me like a truck just now. But it was the best night ever, and it couldn't have gone any better."
Alix and Braxton made their romance public when they walked the red carpet together at the ESPYS in July 2023.
The pair has since shared sweet moments on Instagram, including some steamy photos in the last few months.
Alix wished her man a happy birthday in October, and Braxton wrote on his page, "I hope everybody gets to feel as loved as I felt this weekend."
Braxton continued in his birthday post, "There's nothing better than being surrounded by the people you love that traveled across the country to be there for you. Alix, I don't know how you pulled this surprise off, but I'm so thankful you did. What a way to start 30!"
In August, Alix had posted photos of herself attending one of Braxton's football games.