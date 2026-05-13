'Dancing with the Stars' adds Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson to Season 35 cast
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2026
Dancing with the Stars has officially announced Jackson Olson, a content creator and Savannah Bananas baseball player, as one of the upcoming Season 35 celebrity contestants.
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"There's an outfield of opportunities when @jacksonolson_ joins #DWTS! [Fireworks emoji]. Watch the new season this fall on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu," Dancing with the Stars revealed on its official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 12.
Alongside the caption was a video of Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough teaching Jackson a little swing dance on the red carpet at the 2026 Disney Upfront presentation in New York City.
After Jackson briefly showed off his moves, Derek joked, "He's got a lot to learn -- but he'll get there!"
Jackson commented on the post, "Gotta work on my SWING."
Jackson opened up about hisDancing with the Stars casting during the Wednesday, May 13 episode of Good Morning America.
"When I was a kid, I never thought any of this was possible, even playing for the Bananas or anything like that," Jackson shared.
"I was a shy kid who never danced, never put myself out there. I never entertained, but I found a passion for it. And now I kind of manifested this whole thing and posted a couple of TikToks last year, just joking and pranking my coach that I was going to be on the show, never thinking it was a possibility."
He continued, "But when I posted it, I was like, 'Maybe there is a possibility!' I saw some comments and thought, 'Maybe this is possible.'"
Jackson admitted it was "difficult to keep that secret" from his teammates but they're all "super pumped" for him now.
When asked if his teammates are jealous of his Dancing with the Stars casting, Jackson said, "I wouldn't say they're jealous; I think they're very excited. But honestly, a lot of them are going to want to... be next!"
He added, "It's going to create some fun, friendly competition of, 'Who's next?!'"
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The Internet personality is the second baseman for the Savannah Bananas.
Jackson joins previously announcedDWTS 35 celebrities Maura Higgins, who starred on Love Island, and Ciara Miller, who stars on Summer House. Both women also appeared on different seasons of The Traitors.
The names of additional celebrity participants are expected to leak out in the coming weeks.