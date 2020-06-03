Dan Levy is reflecting on his time as creator and star of Schitt's Creek and is praising co-stars Catherine O'Hara and father Eugene Levy.

"Our show was so collaborative, you're working with my dad and Catherine, who have worked together for so many years and had started in Second City and come from this background where character is front and center," Dan Levy said while speaking with The Los Angeles Times.

"Sitting back and having a master class in character comedy was probably one of the greatest takeaways I'll have in the show," he continued.

Schitt's Creek ended it's run after six seasons in April. The show follows the formerly rich Rose family who, after going broke, are forced to move into the small town of Schitt's Creek.

"I think the reason we were all so upset when we wrapped the show is that none of us necessarily wanted to end it," Dan Levy told UPI in April.

The comedy series earned a leading 26 nominations at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards and won six including Best Comedy Series.