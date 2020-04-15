Dan Levy appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and discussed his series Schitt's Creek recently coming to an end after six seasons.

"It's emotional to say goodbye. I'm not good with change, James. I'm very comfortable just with the way things are," Levy said on Tuesday about how his life will be different now that the show is complete.

"So to say goodbye was tough but I think people liked it and that's ultimately the most meaningful thing at the end of all of this is that people liked the way it ended," he continued about the finale.

Levy and Corden also discussed the impact Schitt's Creek has had on the LGBTQ community as the show features gay characters in prominent roles.

The actor said he received letters from parents of of LGBTQ children thanking him for creating the show.

"As a gay person all you try to do is represent your experience and in my case I hadn't necessarily seen my experience represented that much on TV," the actor said.

"For so long queer characters on television have been met with either tragedy or they've been the butt of a joke or it's been a cartoon or it's been really sort of caricatured," Levy said. "For me it was really just about telling a very truthful and thoughtful representation of my life and my friends' lives.

"I think to hear that those stories affected people in such profound ways and affected change in people's homes and made people feel safe, it's overwhelming."