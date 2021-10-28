Dan Levy discussed the "Ew, David" catchphrase from Schitt's Creek and his latest book on the series while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Levy, on Wednesday, noted how multiple fans have placed the catchphrase on their license plates, which he features in his newly released book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek. The book gives a behind-the-scenes look at the comedy series.

"I can't answer why this happened but I knew it was happening. We sort of canvased people and said if you have a license plate send it in. This is a small portion of what was actually sent in," Levy said as Kimmel displayed "Ew, David" license plates from multiple states.

"It has resulted in a sort of tagline that I think will haunt me for the rest of my life," he continued. "'Ew' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time."

Levy also discussed how one of his goals was to create a show where fans would want to dress up as the characters for Halloween. Kimmel presented photos of fans in Schitt's Creek costumes for the holiday.

"I felt like if you dress people kind of the same for long enough, maybe if people end up watching your show they will try to emulate that in a Halloween scenario," Levy said.