Robert Langdon, the hero of Dan Brown's novels The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, The Lost Symbol and more, is getting his own TV show. NBC's streaming service Peacock announced the series Dan Brown's Langdon, Tuesday.

Langdon will be based on The Lost Symbol, one novel that has not been filmed yet. Tom Hanks played Langdon in movie adaptations of The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons and Inferno.

Ron Howard, who directed all three movies, and Brian Grazer, who produced them, will be executive producers of Langdon along with Brown, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie are writing the series, and executive producing as well.

NBC Universal Television and Streaming Chairman Susan Rovner said in a statement that Langdon will be a binge-able series. Brown added that he, Howard and Grazer had been trying to make The Lost Symbol.

Grazer and Howard's Imagine is producing with CBS Studios and Universal Television. The pilot was originally developed for NBC.

The Lost Symbol was published in 2009 as a sequel to The Da Vinci Code. Langdon solves another series of clues, this time based on Freemason symbols.