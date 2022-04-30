Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon separate after 39 years of marriage
UPI News Service, 04/30/2022
Ghostbusters icon Dan Aykroyd has separated from Bosom Buddies alum Donna Dixon, his wife of nearly four decades.
"After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," Aykroyd, 59, and Dixon, 64, said in a joint statement to People.com. "This is our choice in loving friendship."
ETOnline also confirmed the split this weekend.
EW.com said Aykroyd and Dixon met on the set of the 1983 comedy film, Doctor Detroit, and exchanged wedding vows later that year.
They worked together in Twilight Zone: The Movie, Spies Like Us, The Couch Trip and Exit to Eden and are the parents of three adult daughters.
