Dan + Shay have released their first original holiday song.

The country music duo, consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, released the song "Take Me Home for Christmas" on Friday.

"hi, happy (early) holidays. our first original christmas song 'take me home for christmas' is available everywhere now and we're really excited about it," the pair said on Instagram.

In "Take Me Home for Christmas," Dan + Shay ask a new love to take them home for Christmas and show them more of their lives.

"Baby, won't you take me home for Christmas / Show me 'round your town / Take me where you used to watch the snow come down / Honor your traditions, I wanna know 'em all," they sing.

Dan + Shay had teased the song Thursday by sharing a video that shows them dressing up in Santa costumes.

Dan + Shay previously released their version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" as a single in 2014.

Dan + Shay released their third, self-titled studio album in 2018. The duo have since released two singles, "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber and "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

Dan + Shay and Bieber are nominated for Collaboration of the Year for "10,000 Hours" at the American Music Awards. The AMAs will air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.