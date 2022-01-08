New Girl alum Damon Wayans Jr. and Black-ish writer Lindsey Shockley are working on a 21st century version of the 1955-56 sitcom The Honeymooners.

The remake will follow "new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?" according to a synopsis.

No casting has been announced for the CBS Studios project.

The original show starred Jackie Gleason as a hot-tempered New York City bus driver Ralph, Audrey Meadows as his long-suffering wife Alice, and Joyce Randolph and Art Carney as their best friends and neighbors Trixie and Ed.